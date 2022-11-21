Actor Chiranjeevi honoured with Indian Film Personality of the Year Award at IFFI

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur made the announcement at the IFFI opening ceremony in Panaji, Goa.

The 53rd edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on Sunday, November 20, honoured superstar Chiranjeevi with the Indian Film Personality of the Year Award. Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur made the announcement at the IFFI opening ceremony in Panaji, Goa. The Union Minister announced that both the Indian Film Personality of the Year and the Lifetime Achievement Award would be conferred on Chiranjeevi.

In his film career spanning more than four decades, Chiranjeevi has starred in more than 150 feature films in Telugu, as well as some in Hindi, Tamil and Kannada. One of the most prominent artists in Telugu cinema, the veteran actor is known for his zestful dance performances and powerful fight sequences in films such as Gharana Mogudu, Khaidi, Indra, and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, among others.

Speaking about Chiranjeevi, the I&B Minister said, "Chiranjeevi is a renowned Indian actor, dancer, film producer, voice artist, philanthropist and politician who has predominantly worked in Telugu Cinema with incredible performances in Hindi, Kannada and Tamil languages as well". He also recalled that the megastar has been honoured with the Padma Bhushan, India's third highest civilian honour, and the Raghupathi Venkaiah award, the Nandi award and many others.

In 2008, Chiranjeevi founded the Praja Rajyam Party and went on to become an MLA. He later merged his political party with the Indian National Congress and became a Rajya Sabha member. He served as the Union Minister of Tourism from 2012 and 2014.

The 67-year-old actor was honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 2006 for his contribution to Indian cinema. Chiranjeevi was last seen on the big screen in this year's action blockbuster Godfather, which also featured superstar Salman Khan in a special appearance.

Chiranjeevi made his debut with Punadhirallu in 1978. He takes an active part in philanthropy through his organisation, The Chiranjeevi Charitable Foundation, founded in 1998.

(With PTI inputs)