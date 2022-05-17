Actor Chethana Raj was rushed to hospital but had no pulse, doctors say

After suffering a cardiac arrest, Chethana Raj was shifted to the Kaade Hospital ICU, whose doctors have alleged suspicious behavior by those at the cosmetic clinic.

news Controversy

Hours after the death of a 21-year-old Kannada actor due to complications from a liposuction, the hospital where she was declared dead has written to the police alleging irregularities. Chethana Raj, who acted in popular Kannada soaps, had admitted herself to Dr Shettys Cosmetic Clinic for a liposuction procedure, or the surgical removal of fat. She later developed health complications when her lungs filled with fluid, and she died on Tuesday, May 17 of a cardiac arrest.

After Chethana suffered the cardiac arrest, she was rushed to the nearby Kaade Hospital, as the cosmetic clinic did not have an Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Dr Sandeep V of Kaade Hospital has written to the Basaveshwarnagar police, alleging that the Dr Shettys staff who accompanied Chethana were “disregarding protocols”.

According to the letter, an anaesthesiologist named Melvin from Dr Shettys Clinic “barged into the hospital” with Chethana, who was purportedly unresponsive. “He pushed the patient into our ICU and demanded that our doctors treat the patient on the lines indicated by him as the patient had suffered a cardiac arrest at Dr Shettys Cosmetic Clinic,” Dr Sandeep stated. He also alleged that there were several irregularities in the procedure followed by Dr Shettys clinic after Chethana went into cardiac arrest.

“No patient’s file or doctors’ recommendatory notes or any other document depicting her condition was produced to us. On checking the patient, she had no pulse and on the insistence of Dr Melvin and team, CPR was initiated and after trying for approximately 45 minutes the patient could not be revived as it appeared that she was brought dead,” the doctor stated. He also alleged that he and his team were “forced to toe the line” with Dr Melvin, and that the Kaade Hospital doctors were allegedly forced to declare the time of death as later than it was, though Chethana appeared to be brought dead.

The letter also states that Kaade Hospital “strongly objects” to Dr Melvin and team’s behaviour, and may even consider filing a police report.

Chethana’s father Govinda Raj has alleged negligence on the part of Dr Shettys Cosmetic Clinic. "My daughter died due to the negligence of the hospital,” he said, and alleged that the surgery was carried out without proper equipment. "My daughter was hale and hearty. She was absolutely fine. She had gone to hospital with her friends. I will initiate legal action against the hospital authorities," he said.

A First Information Report (FIR) has reportedly been filed against Dr Shettys Clinic and its founder, Dr Sahebgowda Shetty.

