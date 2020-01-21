Actor Chetan to marry partner Megha in ‘non-ritualistic’ and ‘progressive’ ceremony

The couple will get married on February 1 at the sub-registrar’s office in Bengaluru, followed by a ceremony the next day.

In a celebration that will unite the progressive ideals of Periyar and Ambedkar, along with the couple’s love of social work and activism, Kannada actor Chetan will marry his fiancee Megha in a Bengaluru ceremony on February 2.

The couple will get married on February 1 at the sub-registrar’s office in Bengaluru’s Gandhinagar. The ceremony will take place at Vinobhabhave Ashram in Kumara Park on February 2, followed by a dinner reception on the same day.

“We are inspired by these non-ritualistic, socially-conscious marriage ceremonies that promote equality and service,” Chetan said. The couple has created a website for communicating their story. Chetan shot to fame after he acted in the film Aa Dinagalu, a movie about Bengaluru’s underworld. He has acted in several films including Athiratha, Noorondu Nenapu, Myna, Dashamukha, Birugaali and Suryakaanti.

Megha and Chetan’s wedding is a celebration of their mutual interest in social issues. The wedding ceremony will include the couple taking “vows of values” followed by vibrant tribal dance performances. The wedding ceremony will include vachana, sufi and folk music and also a book exhibition.

Their story

Megha was born in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh and worked as an engineer, but she eventually decided to pursue a law degree in human rights. The website says that Megha aspires to continue her fight for gender equality and social justice. Chetan, who is known for partaking in socially-driven causes, says that he met Megha in Bengaluru five years ago and became friends. Their mutual interest in working for progressive causes, social service and travel led them to get into a relationship.

“We have worked on issues regarding nomads (SC, ST, OBC, minority) who live in extreme poverty across the state. As well as working with orphanages and old-age homes together. Last year on my birthday (February 24, 2019), Megha and other friends arranged a blood donation camp to reach out to all our fellow social workers and cinema enthusiasts across the state,” Chetan says.

Actor Chetan worked with the social workers and activists, who helped the Adivasis in Kodagu’s Diddahalli obtain land rights after a long struggle. “Megha was the one who guided me to take up the Dhidalli Adivasi cause, which ended up resulting in the success of 528 homes for Coorg Adivasis in 2017,” he added.

Two years ago, the couple decided to get married. “Icons like Savitribai Phule and Mahatma Jyotiba Phule as well as Prakash Amte and Mandakini Amte are role-model husband-and-wife duos for Megha and Chetan,” the wedding website says.