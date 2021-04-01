Actor Balu Varghese and model Aileena Amon blessed with baby boy

Mollywood actor Balu Varghese and model Aileena Catherin Amon welcomed their first child on March 31. The couple took to social media to announce that they’ve been blessed with a baby boy. Sharing a few photos from the baby shower on Instagram, Balu Varghese announced that “It’s a Boy.” Close friends, colleagues and family members of the couple have congratulated the couple on social media.

Earlier, Varghese shared photos of the two in white outfits taken during the baby shower. “Whatever you are, a girl or a boy, you will bring very much joy #babyshower #babycomingsoon #excited,” Balu wrote in the caption. Friends and fans have re-shared the photos and congratulated the couple of social media.

On New Year’s Eve, Balu Varghese shared a photo of his wife Aileena's baby bump and wrote, “Starting this New Year wishing for a better and a happy year to all. I am starting this year being grateful and hopeful about what’s in store for our future! An adventure is about to begin.. we can’t wait to meet the lil one arriving this May!”

The couple met and fell in love with each other on the sets of 2019 Malayalam movie Vijay Superum Pournamiyu m that starred Asif Ali and Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead roles. They got married on February 2, 2020. The wedding took place at St. James Church in Kochi’s Cheranalloor.

Balu Varghese has acted in a number of Mollywood movies in lead as well as supporting roles. Some of his popular movies include Operation Java and Chunkzz among others. He was last seen in the 2021 Malayalam movie Tsunami. Directed by Jean Paul Lal, the movie hit the big screens on March 11. Tsunami was bankrolled by Allan Antony under the banner of Panda Dad production and starred Aradhya Ann, Balu Varghese, Aju Varghese and Suresh Krishna among others in pivotal roles.