Actor assault case: MLA Ganesh Kumar’s aide arrested for allegedly threatening approver

Meanwhile, another witness in the case has also come out stating that he was being threatened to change his statements in favour of accused actor Dileep.

In another development in the Kerala actor assault case, office secretary of politician-actor Ganesh Kumar was arrested on Tuesday morning for allegedly threatening an approver in the case. Pradeep Kottathala, known to be the longtime aide of Ganesh Kumar, was arrested from the MLA’s office in Kollam’s Pathanapuram by the Bekal police in Kasaragod. The arrest reportedly comes after a Kerala court rejected Pradeep’s anticipatory bail plea recently.

Kasaragod resident Vipin Lal, an approver in the case who gave a statement in support of the survivor actor, had complained that Pradeep had tried to allegedly threaten and influence him to change his statement against actor Dileep, who is an accused in the case. According to reports, following the arrest from the MLA’s office in Kollam, the officials have taken Pradeep to Kasaragod. Ganesh Kumar has also reportedly expelled Pradeep Kottathala from the office following his arrest.

Recently, a Congress leader in the state had released images of a CCTV footage where Pradeep was seen talking to relatives of Vipin Lal in a showroom in Kasaragod district.

Ganesh Kumar was one of the few persons who visited actor Dileep in jail after he was arrested in 2017. Dileep is accused of being the mastermind behind the crime. Pradeep Kottathala reportedly had accompanied Ganesh Kumar to visit Dileep in jail.

Meanwhile, talking to Mathrubhumi News, Vipin Lal said that Pradeep had approached him faking his identity. “I did not know initially that Pradeep was the MLA’s staff. He approached me saying he was the clerk of the actor who is accused in the case,” alleged Vipin. He added that while Pradeep initially tried to influence him by promising to build a house for Vipin and other financial help, it later turned into threats as he did not agree to the ‘offers’. Vipin Lal also said that he received threatening letters.

Another witness threatened

In another significant development, another witness in the case, Thrissur resident Jinson, filed a complaint at the Peechi police station, stating that he was being threatened to change statements. He has alleged that some people approached him to turn in favour of the accused actor.

“When the trial in the case started, I was approached by some men, asking me to give statements in favour of Dileep. A particular person called me twice, asking to tell the court that the police version is false," Jinson told the media. He also added that Vipin Lal’s allegations were true and he was aware of the plans to influence Vipin Lal and another witness in the case.

"I was also asked to influence Vipin Lal and another witness Vishnu. So when I heard Vipin Lal’s statement in the news, I knew it was true because they had approached me asking if I could do it. So I thought it was right to disclose this to the police as I fear tomorrow I might be in danger," said Jinson.

Watch video of Jinson's statement:

He alleged that his family has also been threatened. Jinson alleged that he received calls from a person who identified himself as Advocate Raman Pillai, Dileep's advocate. Meanwhile, Jinson also added that he will stand by the statements he had originally given to police.

The trial in the sensational 2017 case, where a popular female actor in Kerala was abducted and sexually assaulted, is going through unprecedented developments. The Special Public Prosecutor of the case resigned on Monday after the Kerala High Court rejected prosecution and survivor actor's plea to transfer the case to another court. The SPP and the survivor actor had raised serious allegations against the trial court, alleging the judge is biased.

