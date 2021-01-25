Actor assault case: Kerala court seeks six more months to finish trial, moves SC

This is the second time that the trial court is approaching the Supreme Court seeking an extension.

A special court in Keralaâ€™s Ernakulam, trying the sensational actor assault case, has once again moved Supreme Court seeking more time to complete the trial proceedings of the case. Justice Honey M Varghese, the trial court judge, has asked for six more months to complete the trial, The Hindu reported. According to the report, the trial court moved the SC through the Kerala High Court registry last week. This is the second time that the trial court is approaching the SC and seeking an extension in the case. The apex court had earlier ordered that the trial should be completed in six months.

The trial of the case pertaining to the abduction and sexual assault of a leading female actor in Kerala, started in November 2019. Malayalam actor Dileep is the key accused in the case and is accused to have masterminded the crime to allegedly take personal vengeance on the survivor actor.

When the trial court moved SC following the lockdown for an extension, the apex court had given time till February 4, 2021. But in the case where there are 355 witnesses to be examined, examinations of only 80 have been completed.

The trial proceedings of the case were recently halted after the prosecution moved Kerala HC asking to change the trial court judge, alleging bias. The survivor actor had also moved court with a plea for the same. However, the Kerala HC rejected the pleas. Following this, the Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) in the case Advocate A Suresan resigned from his post.

Though the state government moved the Supreme Court following this, with the demand to change the trial of the case to another court, the plea was dismissed. The SC also directed the state government to appoint a new SPP. As per the direction, Advocate VN Anilkumar was appointed by the state as the new SPP earlier this month.

