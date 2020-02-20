Actor Arya tweets new ripped look for Pa Ranjith's next

The actor will be playing a boxer in the movie, for which he has been working out.

Several actors in the film industry have been known to try on different looks and getups for films. Actor Arya seems to be the latest to join the list.

The actor, who is currently preparing for director Pa Ranjith’s upcoming sports film, took to Twitter to share a video of himself working out, for his new look for the film.

“My love for sports coming alive on screen All set to face the boxers in the ring with @beemji sir for our next It’s the most challenging film of my career. Loving the experience. #Ranjith sir is just phenomenal @Music_Santhosh @K9Studioz #AnbuArivu #Murali,” he wrote on the microblogging site.

The film is said to be a sports drama which will see Arya playing the role of a boxer from north Madras. 'Attakathi' Dinesh and Kalaiyarasan will also be seen in important roles in the film. Santhosh Narayanan has been roped in to handle the music for the movie which has been written by Prabha, who earlier wrote the screenplay for Rajini's Petta.

This is Pa Ranjith's next directorial after Kaala.

While earlier reports suggested that the film might be a remake of Anurag Kashyap’s Hindi film Mukkabaaz, these claims were later rubbished.

Arya was last seen in the KV Anand directorial Kaappaan as Mohanlal’s son, alongside Suriya and Sayyeshaa. The film did average business at the box-office.

In the meantime, the actor is currently awaiting the release of his next film, Teddy, along with Sayyeshaa. This movie is said to be the remake of the Hollywood movie Ted which starred Mark Wahlberg and Mila Kunis.

Teddy is directed by Shakthi Soundar Rajan who made his directorial debut with the 2010 film Naanayam and proceeded to direct Naaigal Jaakirathai in 2014. He is the director of Tik Tik Tik which was the first ever space film in Indian cinema.

(With inputs from Digital Native)