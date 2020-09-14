Actor and dubbing artiste Prabeesh Chakkalakkal collapses and dies on set

He was shooting for a tele film on spreading awareness about waste management in Kochi.

Flix Obituary

Malayalam actor and dubbing artiste Prabeesh Chakkalakkal collapsed and died during a film shooting in Keralaâ€™s Kochi. He was 44 years old. He collapsed during the shooting for the YouTube channel Cochin Collage, reports Samakalika Malayalam . Coworkers allege that no vehicle had stopped when they tried to take him to a hospital. By the time they could reach a hospital, the artiste breathed his last.

The tele film that the team was shooting was to spread awareness about waste management in Kerala. It showed waste being disposed of at the Kundannoor Bund Road in Kochi. Prabeesh played a foreigner who reacts to the sight of the garbage in an otherwise beautiful region. It was after he finished his portion and also took a group photo with his coworkers that Prabeesh collapsed on the set. He had told the filmâ€™s videographer Sujith that his tongue was going dry and he needed some water to drink, reports One India . As soon as he drank the water, however, Prabeesh collapsed.

His friends immediately tried to get him help but they could not get a vehicle in time. When no vehicle stopped, someone from the team found the keys to Prabeeshâ€™s car from his pocket and drove it to the hospital.

Prabeesh had played Mahabali in a recent Onam show for the Cochin Collage channel. He has acted in a number of tele films and worked as a dubbing artiste in several films. He did dubbing for the villain character in Abrid Shineâ€™s recent movie Kung Fu Master. He was an employee of JSW Cements Limited. He was also a Christian Service Society (CSS) state committee member.

He leaves behind his father Joseph, wife Jansy and child Taniya. He will be buried at the Maradu Moothedam church on Monday afternoon.

Watch: Prabeesh as Mahabali for Cochin Collage channel