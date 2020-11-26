Actor Anand Deverakonda starts Good Vibes Only cafe in Hyderabad with friends

His brother, actor Vijay Deverakonda, will pay half the bill of all customers who visit the cafe this weekend.

Flix Tollywood

Actor Anand Deverakonda, who is basking in the success of his recent OTT release Middle Class Melodies, has chosen to invest his latest paycheck in his friend's food business. The actor, along with his two friends, has started Good Vibes Only Cafe in Khajaguda region of Hyderabad.

Speaking about his investment, Anand tweeted, "Middle Class Melodies and Raghava [the character's name] gave me my first big success and pay check. Your love has given all of us strength and confidence in our dreams."

Anand further wrote, "My first step to share this success is to invest in my friend's food dreams - both Vijay and Me saw our first big success in stories around food, dreams and ambition. So my first paycheck goes into bringing you great food offscreen and supporting my gang- we grew up dreaming together of food things and great times :) Presenting to you - Good Vibes Only Cafe."

Good Vibes Only Cafe - Khajaguda, Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/9XHp0qyAV8 November 25, 2020

Anand Deverakonda is the brother of Arjun Reddy fame, Vijay Deverakonda. The latter too tasted success through Pellichoopulu, which revolves around a street food truck.

Speaking about the venture to TNM, Harish Raghavendra, one of Anand's friends and co-founder of the cafe, said, "We have a great ambience, with lot of greenery, which is sure to provide good vibes to the people who come inside, and they can have a peaceful gathering along with great food. As 2020 has been a bad year for many people, and is filled with a lot of negative vibes, we wanted to give good vibes to people through our cafe."

When it comes to food, 'Baahubali' burgers, the 'spiciest' chicken wings made using Nagaland chillies and coffee made from Coorg coffee beans are some of the unique items that are available at the cafe.

Woohooo!! Also, maybe, youâ€™ll get a chance to see some cast members of Middle Class Melodies on Saturday:) #MiddleClassMelodies https://t.co/N7wOHQ9xSD â€” Anand Deverakonda (@ananddeverkonda) November 25, 2020

As a special offer, Vijay Deverakonda has said that he will pay half the bill of every customer who visits the cafe this weekend.