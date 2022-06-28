Actor Ambika Rao passes away in Kerala due to cardiac arrest

The 58-year-old actor was known for her roles in films such as ‘Kumbalangi Nights’, ‘Virus’ and ‘Vellam’, and she also worked as an assistant director for various films.

Flix Death

Actor and assistant director Ambika Rao, known for her work in the Malayalam film industry, passed away on Monday, June 27 after suffering a cardiac arrest. She was 58 years old. The actor, who is known for her role in the film Kumbalangi Nights (2019), was admitted to a private hospital in Ernakulam, where she passed away. As per the Times of India, the actor was undergoing treatment after contracting COVID-19. She is survived by her children Rahul and Sohan.

In the hit 2019 Malayalam film Kumbalangi Nights co-starring actors Fahadh Faasil, Shane Nigam, Soubin Shahir and others, Ambika Rao essayed the role of Baby (Anna Ben) and Simmy’s (Grace Antony) mother. She is also known for her performance in films like Meesha Madhavan (2002), Salt N’ Pepper (2011), Anuraga Karikkin Vellam (2018), Thamasha (2019) and Vellam (2021).

Ambika made her debut as an assistant director with the Balachandra Menon directorial Krishna Gopalakrishna (2002). She has also worked as the AD in films like Rajamanikyam (2005), Thommanum Makkalum (2005) and Vellinakshatram (2004). Ambika was also seen in a pivotal role in the film Virus (2019) which had an ensemble cast of actors including Revathi, Kunchacko Boban, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Rahman, Indrajith Sukumaran, Asif Ali and Tovino Thomas among others.

Several actors and fans have taken to social media to express their condolences. Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran wrote, “Rest in peace Ambika Chechi.” Actor Kunchacko Boban shared a photo of Ambika and wrote, “Rest in everlasting peace Chechi!!……Ambika Rao…..(sic).”