Actor Akshay Kumar tests positive for coronavirus

"I'm under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care," Akshay Kumar has said.

Actor Akshay Kumar on Sunday took to Twitter to announce that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He added that he is under home quarantine and has sought necessary medical care. “I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all the protocols, I have immediately isolated myself. I'm under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care,” Akshay said in a statement uploaded on Twitter.

He also asked people who could have come in contact with him to get tested. “I would sincerely request all those that have come in contact with me to get themselves tested and take care. Back in action very soon!” he added.

Akshay Kumar had recently started shooting for his action-adventure drama Ram Setu. Kumar, who plays an archaeologist in the film, took to Twitter to share his first look. The 53-year-old actor said Ram Setu is one of his "most special" films and he is looking forward to audience's reaction to his performance.

Directed by Abhishek Sharma of Parmanu and Tere Bin Laden fame, Ram Setu also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha. The team had kickstarted the filming with a mahurat shot in Ayodhya on March 18. The makers are planning to shoot the film across multiple schedules over the next few months. A major portion of the movie will be shot in Mumbai.

A few days ago, actor Alia Bhatt had shared that she had tested positive for the coronavirus. The 28-year-old actor took to Instagram and posted a note, informing her fans that she is currently following all the safety protocols listed by her doctors. "I have tested positive for COVID-19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine,” she had said.

"I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care," the Kalank actor wrote.

Bhatt had on March 11 tested negative for COVID-19 and resumed work after her actor-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who had been shooting for Gangubai Kathiawadi with her, had also tested positive.