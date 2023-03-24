Actor Ajith Kumar’s father passes away in Chennai

PS Mani was from Palakkad in Kerala and is survived by his wife Mohini, and his three children – Ajith Kumar, Anup Kumar, and Anil Kumar.

Flix Death

Kollywood actor Ajith Kumar’s father PS Mani passed away in Chennai in the early hours of Friday, March 24. He was 85 years old and died due to poor health. PS Mani was from Palakkad in Kerala and is survived by his wife Mohini, and his three children – Ajith Kumar, Anup Kumar, and Anil Kumar. According to the Times of India, the actor is on a holiday with his wife Shalini and children in Europe and is expected to return to Chennai soon.

A joint statement regarding their father’s death was issued by the three brothers and was shared on Twitter by Ajith Kumar’s manager Suresh Chandra. The statement said that they were grateful for the care and support that was provided to PS Mani over the years by medical professionals and family members when he suffered from a “debilitating stroke” four years ago.“We are comforted at this time of grief, that he lived a good life and knew the undying love of our mother, his partner of nearly six decades. We appreciate the kind, comforting messages and condolences that have been coming in,” the statement added.

Stating that the final rites will be a private affair, the statement asked people to understand if PS Mani’s family members are unable to respond to their condolence calls and messages. It added, “His [PS Mani’s] last rites will be a family affair. We trust all who have known loss will respect our wish to grieve privately and deal with his passing with as much equanimity and dignity as possible.”