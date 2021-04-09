Actor Aishwarya Lekshmi tests positive for COVID-19, says she 'took it easy'

On the professional front, Aishwarya Lekshmi will be sharing the screen with Dhanush in Karthik Subbaraj’s upcoming action thriller ‘Jagame Thandhiram’.

Flix Mollywood

Many celebrities such as Madhavan R, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt, among others have contracted the novel coronavirus in the past few weeks. Actor Aishwarya Lekshmi too has confirmed that she has tested positive for the infection. The 29-year-old actor took to Instagram, not only to share the news about her testing positive for COVID-19 but also emphasized on the need to follow the restrictions that are in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The Mayaanadhi fame started the post by stating how she followed all the prescribed physical distancing norms and precautionary measures initially but she mentioned as time passed by, she grew tired of these restrictions affecting her daily life and started taking it lightly.

“Hola! You are looking at a newly diagnosed Covid patient. I wore masks, sanitised, maintained social distancing and did everything else that came recommended.. but at some point, I grew a tiny bit tired of how this was affecting my “normal life”... and took it easy,” the caption read.

However, she added that after testing positive, she has been “posting pictures on IG, doing Yoga to increase lung capacity, taking turmeric latte, antivirals, multivitamins, communicating with my parents on the balcony” and has realized that “this was not worth it.”

Advising fans to follow the prescribed precautionary measures, Aishwarya wrote, “mask up, do everything else u need to.. don’t take it for granted.. cos Winter is surely coming.”

On the professional front, Aishwarya awaits the release of Karthi Subbaraj directorial Jagame Thandhiram which is releasing on OTT platform Netflix. She will be sharing the screen with actor Dhanush in the action thriller. Aishwarya is a part of the ensemble cast of Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan. She will be seen alongside actors Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Jayaram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Trisha, among others.