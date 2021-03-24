Actor Aamir Khan tests positive for coronavirus

The 56-year-old actor is doing fine and has asked those who came in contact with him to also get tested.

Flix Bollywood

Superstar Aamir Khan has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently under home quarantine, the actor's spokesperson said on Wednesday. The 56-year-old actor is doing fine and has asked those who came in contact with him to also get tested.

"Mr Aamir Khan has tested positive for COVID-19. He is at home in self-quarantine, following all the protocols and he's doing fine. All those who came in contact with him in the recent past should get themselves tested as a precautionary measure. Thank you for all your wishes and concern," the statement from the spokesperson read.

Khan will be next seen on-screen with Kareena Kapoor Khan in his upcoming Laal Singh Chaddha, scheduled to release in December this year.

The actor had last week announced that he has decided to leave social media. Khan said all the updates about his future projects will now be available on his production banner's official account.

At a promotional event, when Khan was asked about his decision to quit social media, the actor told reporters, "Do not put your theories about that. Main apni dhunki mein rehta hoon (I live in my own world). I am anyway not active on social media, I don't post anything."

The actor said in the absence of his personal social media profile, he would communicate with his fans directly through the media.

"We used to communicate before this (social media) as well. Now that I've quit social media, I'll be able to talk to my audience only through the media. So you guys should be happy, I have full faith in you," Khan said.

The actor was speaking post the screening of Koi Jaane Na, directed by close friend Amin Hajee. The film, which stars Kunal Kapoor and Amyra Dastur, also features Khan in a special dance number. It will be released on April 2.

On Tuesday, Mumbai recorded 3,512 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 3,69,426.