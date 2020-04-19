Activists in Karnataka observe hunger strike demanding action plan for migrant workers

The activists highlighted the incident of a 29-year-old migrant labourer, Gangamma, who died earlier this month in Ballari while she was on her way on foot from Bengaluru to Raichur.

In solidarity with the hardship faced by thousands of migrant worker families due to the nationwide lockdown, activists of the All India Centre for Trade Unions in Karnataka on Sunday are observing a hunger strike and virtual dharna.

The activists demand that these workers be given a one-time allowance of Rs 10,000 allowance, dry rations, free cooking gas in the wake of the present economic crisis induced due to the lockdown. They also demanded that the government arrange free transportation for them to reach their hometowns.

They highlighted the incident of a 29-year-old migrant labourer, Gangamma, who died earlier this month in Ballari while she was on her way on foot from Bengaluru to Raichur. She along with a group of other construction workers including her husband had started on foot from Bengaluru as they were running out of money.

Many activists across Karnataka posted their photographs on social media observing the strike with a placard in hand demanding a ‘Migrant Workers Action Plan’ for those who are in distress as a result of this lockdown.

Activists highlighted that many migrant workers who have been left unpaid by their employers have also exhausted the ration provided by government agencies. Some even said they are facing hardships to get drinking water.

To counter these problems, they demanded that the government form the migrant workers’ action plan. Some activists also questioned why the government declared the lockdown without ensuring food security for the poor who are dependent on their daily wages.

They also demand that the government form Lockdown Relief Committees in every urban ward and panchayats involving trade unions, peasants, agricultural and rural labour organisations. Further, they called for all building and construction workers to be included under the Building and other Construction Workers Act and ensure that they get all benefits under it.

Similarly, they asked all workers to be recognised under Inter-state Migrant Workers Act and ensure that they get all due benefits.

Other demands made in this context are creation of a dedicated helpline for workers for employment related problems including wages and termination and simultaneously strengthening Nation Rural Employment Guarantee Act to safeguard those migrants who want to stay back.

In a series of tweets, the AICCTU unit in Karnataka highlighted how many families have been left with no money for food, rent or even medicine due to the resultant economic distress.

4. These workers from Gulbarga say "ಸರ್ಕಾರದಿಂದ ಏನು ಬಂದಿಲ್ಲ" . They need dry rations, need buses and passes yo home they say.



— AICCTU Karnataka April 19, 2020

This migrant worker staying in Garudacharpalya of Bengaluru is questioning the govt about their lack of responsiveness. They need ration, water and support to home.

2. Workers from UP staying near Hosa road in Bangalore. Speak of how there is no gas to cook. Gas shop is open they dont have money. Ration given by BBMP was also too little and got over.

3. These workers too sent us their demands on WhatsApp. They want migrant workers to be paid 10,000 rs allowance and also support for travel back home.

We need a #MigrantWorkersActionPlan now.



— AICCTU Karnataka April 19, 2020

In one tweet, many construction workers who were working in an under construction site of a tech park in Mahadevapura in Bengaluru said that they have been left unpaid by the construction company. They also said no one from the government has come forward to help them.

Incidentally, some on social media have alleged how some sections of the migrant workers have been left out of the welfare measures by local political leaders including Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan as they are not voters of the area.