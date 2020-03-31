'Acted out of ignorance': Kerala family slammed for hiding Italy trip make full recovery

10 of the 11 COVID-19 patients in Kottayam and Pathanamthitta - who made up the Italy coronavirus cluster - have now recovered.

Less than a month ago, they were sharply censured by Kerala's Health Minister, KK Shailaja, for concealing their travel history to Italy and spreading the novel coronavirus to eight people in Kottayam and Pathanamthitta districts.

But today, if there are two people that the three-member family from Ranni is grateful for, it is Shailaja teacher— as she is fondly known— and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

“We can't believe the treatment we got at the Pathanamthitta district hospital. It is the kind that exceeds expectations. Although we were cyber-bullied by people and condemned by the state, the treatment we received from the government made us forget all the unpleasantness,” narrates 26-year-old Rijoy, who was discharged along with his parents on Monday afternoon.

Rijoy and his parents are the index patients of the Italy cluster of the novel coronavirus or SARS-CoV-2, which broke out in Kottayam and Pathanamthitta, infecting a total of 11 people from four families (including the index patients). Ten of these patients have now recovered and tested negative for the virus, nearly ending the cluster which had triggered a lot of panic in the state.

Speaking to TNM, the 26-year-old credits his and his parents' recovery to the team of doctors, nurses, medical staff and helpers at the district hospital. “They were all superior. Not only great at their jobs, but very caring. They became our family over time,” he says, repeatedly.

On Tuesday, the family of three, who were discharged after 21 days in isolation, received a heartwarming farewell from the district hospital staff. The nurses and doctors sent them home with gifts and a cake, arranged for by the district collector himself, who later spoke to them over call, Rijoy says with a smile.

For the medical professionals fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in Kerala, perhaps the proudest moment yet is the recovery of Rijoy's aged grandparents. On Monday, 93-year-old Thomas and 88-year-old Mariyamma, who had contracted the virus from Rijoy and his parents with whom they live, tested negative for a second time. The elderly couple will walk out of the Kottayam Medical College hospital on Tuesday, having valiantly fought the virus over weeks and finally won.

“Appooppan and Ammoomma's recovery is nothing short of a miracle, considering that the virus barely spares those over 60 years of age. They had all the symptoms— fever and cough included. Ammooma was even critical and needed ICU facilities, which was not available in Pathanamthitta. Hence, they were shifted to Kottayam,” says Rijoy's Kottayam-based brother-in-law Robin, who was also infected and had been discharged on Saturday, March 28.

Robin and his wife Reena (Rijoy's sister) caught the virus when they had gone to pick up Rijoy and his family from the Nedumbassery airport on February 29, after the three of them landed from Italy via Doha. The couple had spent a few hours at their house in Ranni before returning home to Chengalam in Kottayam— Robin's house. Three days later, Reena and her 4-year-old child returned to Ranni where she stayed with her parents for two days.

On March 10, days after Rijoy and his parents were isolated, the couple tested positive for the virus and was admitted to the Kottayam Medical College hospital. However, their four-year-old daughter managed to escape the COVID-19 outbreak, testing negative.

Robin, his wife Reena and their four-year-old daughter

“The doctors allowed our daughter to stay with us in the isolation ward. It wasn't very boring because we had her with us. We used to take adequate precautions before bathing her or feeding her. Usually, she eats on her own. But if she didn't, we would wash our hands with soap and then give her food,” Robin tells TNM. The couple used to wash their hands with soap every 20 minutes inside the isolation ward, he adds.

Four of the others who tested positive include Rijoy's uncle and aunt and a mother and daughter who are friends of the family. While the former were treated at the Pathanamthitta district hospital, the family friends are hospitalised at Kozhencherry. Only one among this cluster of cases is yet to recover from the virus, Rijoy confirms to TNM.

As for the 26-year-old, he is back home with his parents, sister and brother-in-law. The family is now eagerly awaiting the discharge of their grandparents.

“All I feel now is pride in my state. We were trolled a lot initially because of our actions, which arose out of our ignorance. We were asymptomatic and did not realise we had the disease. But now, we have been made aware by the Health Department. Despite creating a mess, there was no vendetta from their side. Only an urgency to help us,” Rijoy trails off.

*A patient’s identity is not revealed by the government for privacy reasons. Some patients choose to make a public declaration of their health status.