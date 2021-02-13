‘Acharya' team to shoot at Yellandu mines in Telangana

'Acharya', directed by Koratala Siva, has Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles

Acharya, directed by Koratala Siva, has Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles, while Ram Charan will be seen in an extended cameo. The film's shooting is going on at a brisk pace and now the team plans to shoot at Yellandu mines in Telangana's Bhadradri-Kothagudem district.

On Friday, director Koratala Siva met Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar and discussed the film's shooting schedules. According to sources, the makers would be shooting from March 7 to 15 in Yellandu JK mines in open cast and underground mine areas.

Earlier, the makers were shooting in the specially erected temple town sets on about 20 acres. Chiru took to his social media sharing a sneak-peek into the sets. Sharing the video he wrote," The amazing #TempleTown set built for #Acharya is a real piece of Art. Couldn't stop sharing it with you all.” (sic).

The film’s teaser released on January 29 and has already crossed 14 million views on YouTube. Chiranjeevi is donning the role of a communist revolutionary in the film that is said to be one of 2021’s most-awaited films.The teaser looks extremely massy and opens with an extravagant temple town set and the celebrated actor enthrals the fans with a high voltage action sequence.

According to reports, the film will revolve around a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who launches a fight against the Endowments Department over misappropriation of temple funds and donations.

Pooja Hegde has been signed opposite Ram Charan in the upcoming film. She will be teaming up with Ram Charan for the first time, and is expected to join the sets this week. If the industry grapevine is anything to go by, Pooja has reportedly charged Rs 1 crore for the film and she will be seen as a girl from a rural background.

The film originally was supposed to mark Trisha’s return to Telugu filmdom after many years. However, she opted out of the project due to creative differences. Kajal Aggarwal was brought in as a replacement for her.

Acharya also has Sonu Sood who is rumoured to be playing the antagonist. The film is being bankrolled jointly by Ram Charan under his banner Konidela Production Company in association with Niranjan Reddy’s Matinee Entertainment. Reportedly, the makers are spending a whopping Rs 140 crore on the project. The film has music composed by Mani Sharma and cinematography by Tirru.

