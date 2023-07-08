Achani Ravi, producer of notable Malayalam films by G Aravindan and others, passes away

Founder of General Pictures Achani Ravi was drawn to cinema because of his love for the arts, and produced acclaimed Malayalam films such as â€˜Thampuâ€™, â€˜Esthappanâ€™, â€˜Manjuâ€™ and â€˜Vidheyanâ€™.

Flix Obituary

Producer of several acclaimed Malayalam films K Ravindranathan Nair, popularly known as Achani Ravi, died on Sunday, July 8 at his home in Keralaâ€™s Kollam. He had just turned 90 last Monday. Achani Ravi was the producer of movies made by legendary writers and directors such as G Aravindan, P Bhaskaran and MT Vasudevan Nair. He was the recipient of several National and State Film Awards.

Ravi founded General Pictures in the year 1967. The first movie he produced under its banner was Anweshichu Kandethiyilla, made by the late poet and filmmaker P Bhaskaran. He went on to fund two more films made by Bhaskaran â€” Kattukurangu and Lakshaprabhu. After producing the film Achani in 1973, made by another celebrated director A Vincent, the prefix was added to Raviâ€™s name. Though Achani did not win awards, it featured the famous song 'Ente Swapnathin Thamarapoikayil' and became very popular.

Ravi worked with Aravindan on five films back-to-back between the late 1970s and early 1980s. Aravindan's most renowned works such as Kanchana Sita, Thampu, Kummatty, Esthappan and Pokkuveyil were produced by Ravi. Four of these films won National and State Film Awards too. Ravi even made a small appearance in Esthappan. Many people talked about him with fondness during the screening of the restored version of Kummatty at the International Film Festival of Kerala in March 2022.

Ravi then produced a few films directed by Adoor Gopalakrishnan including the hugely acclaimed Elippathayam in 1981, and Mammootty's award-winning Vidheyan in 1993. He also produced MT Vasudevan Nair's film Manju in 1982.

Ravi was also a businessman who dealt with the production and export of cashews. It was his love for the arts that brought him to cinema and led him to take up art house films that had little chance of doing well commercially. In 2008, the Kerala government recognised Raviâ€™s contributions to cinema and bestowed the JC Daniel Award to him, the highest state award in Malayalam cinema.

Ravi's wife Usha, who was a playback singer in movies and sang in films like Thampu, passed away 10 years ago. The couple is survived by three children â€” Prathap, Preetha and Prakash.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed his condolences, remembering Ravi as a producer who did not look for monetary gains but chose to fund films for their artistic value at a time few others did.