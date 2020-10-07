Ace Cinematographer Tirru all set to make his debut in Kannada

Popular National Award-winning cinematographer in South India, S Thirunavukarasu, better known as Tirru has worked with all the major South Indian stars and in a few Bollywood films. Now the ace cinematographer is all set to make his debut in Kannada film industry. Tirru has been roped in for actor Dhananjay's next directed by Jai Sankar. The film is currently in the post-production stage and was shot during the lockdown period.

According to sources, the yet-to-be-titled film will feature Dhananjaya as a cop and Tirru was quoted by Cinema Express saying, "During the initial days of lockdown, Jai Sankar, a frequent collaborator of mine, called to discuss a storyline. He told me that it is a never-before-seen story about a cop. The final draft was so good that I just had to be part of the film,” explains Tirru.

Meanwhile, Dhananjay is looking forward to the release of Salaga, Yuvarathnaa, and Pogaru that features him in prominent roles. He had recently started shooting for an upcoming romantic drama, helmed by Pushkapaka Vimana director S Ravidnranath, which also stars Rachita Ram as the female lead. The shooting of the film is happening in the coastal region of Kundapura, making the most of the rain as the film revolves around that weather.

The film is being made under the banner of Vikyath Chitra, and it will have the lead actors collaborating for the first time. The team had begun shooting on September 19 and planned the first schedule over 15 days.

Dhananjay is left with the shooting of the climax portion for Badava Rascal. With director Shankar Guru wielding the megaphone, the action entertainer. also starring Amrutha Iyengar as the female lead, has got into the last leg of shooting.

In Salaga he shares screen space with actor-director Vijay. Meanwhile, he is gearing up to play the role of MP Jayaraj, a biopic on the first underworld don. He will also be sharing screen space with Shivarajkumar in director Vijay Milton’s upcoming venture, which is slated to go on floors in 2021.

Cinematographer Tirru currently has Chiranjeevi's Acharya which is directed by Kortala Siva. The film stars Chiranjeevi and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles while Ram Charan is set to play a supporting role. He also awaits the release of Mohanlal's Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simhamin the post-production mode. Directed by Priyadarshan, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is based on the true-life of Kunjali Marakkar IV, who was the most popular of the Marakkars.

