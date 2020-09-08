Ace cinematographer PC Sreeram says he rejected film with Kangana Ranaut

Flix Kollywood

National award-winning cinematographer PC Sreeram on Tuesday tweeted that he has refused to be part of a film with actor Kangana Ranaut in the lead. Sharing a short message on Twitter, PC Sreeram wrote, “Had to reject a film as it had Kangana Ranaut as the lead. Deep down I felt uneasy and explained my stand to the makers and they were understanding. Sometimes it’s only abt what feels right. Wishing them all the best.”

The cinematographer-turned- director’s tweet has been gaining widespread attention on Twitter. Notably, PC (as he is fondly known) had worked with Kangana in her debut Tamil film Dhaam Dhoom in the year 2008, which was filmmaker Jeeva’s last project. With the latter’s passing while shooting was in progress, PC who was at first handling cinematography took over and assisted with direction as well, seeing the project to its end.

Had to reject a film as it had Kangana Ranaut as the lead .Deep down i felt uneasy and explained my stand to the makers and they were understanding. Some times its only abt what feels right . Wishing them all the best. September 8, 2020

PC Sreeram had partially worked in Mysskin’s Psycho last, handing over the reins to his assistant Tanvir Mir midway and crediting him for his work. The award-winning technician from Chennai is best known for his cinematography in stellar Indian films like Nayakan, Thevar Magan, 13B, Paa and more. Over the years, he has been a long-time collaborator of director Mani Ratnam working with him in films like Geethanjali, Thiruda Thiruda, Alaipayuthe, latest being O Kadhal Kanmani.

Actor Kangana Ranaut who is presently working on AL Vijay’s Thalaivi, a trilingual in which she will be bringing to life former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, has been at the centre of controversies for her statements on varied topics from nepotism to drug abuse in the film industry. Kangana has especially been vocal in the aftermath of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide, attributing nepotism and drug abuse that is rampant in Bollywood to be the reason for the young star’s untimely death.

The Panga star who has won National Awards for her performances has also been supportive of the BJP government at the Centre, often siding with her sister Rangoli who has made hateful comments, promoting communal narratives on Twitter.

Rangoli’s Twitter account was taken down following her comments on an incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad, during the early days of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

While she has called out nepotism repeatedly with a vengeance, Kangana has also courted controversy for her remarks towards other women actors who have had to make their own way into the industry, a lot like her. Having called Bollywood a ‘mafia’, Kangana also called actors Taapsee and Swara Bhasker ‘B-grade actresses’ and ‘needy outsiders’ for defending the industry.

Only recently, Kangana was given Y+ category of security by central security agencies, allegedly for threats she received from Shiv Sena for comparing Mumbai to ‘Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir’. It was reported that her sister and father had approached the government seeking security for the actor.