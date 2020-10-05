Ace cinematographer PC Sreeram now tries his hand at digital art

He had recently opted out of a Kangana Ranaut starrer, saying that he felt uneasy with her as the lead.

Renowned cinematographer and director PC Sreeram has always been lauded for his contribution to the Indian film industry. The ace lensman has now made the lockdown period productive by trying his hands at digital art.

Posting a picture of his digital art on a social media platform, Sreeram wrote: “#SundaySpecial Travelling towards my destination. Postcorona every day is a working day. Tried my hand on digital art with my mobile. May the force be with us.”

This definitely drew attention from his contemporaries, colleagues and fans, who began heaping praises online. Rajiv Menon, well-known filmmaker and cinematographer, wrote, "Nice funky feel PC.”

On the work front, Sreeram is back to work with the Telugu flick Rang De. Confirming this, he earlier wrote on his social media page, “Back at work with all the safety measures in place. Nothing like this adrenaline rush! #TheMeanMachine is on. Safe & sound! #TeamRangDe @dirvenky_atluri @KeerthyOfficial @actor_nithiin @SitharaEnts #RangDe. Indian film industry with all precautions will bounce back stronger& healthier. May the force be with us all.”

Rang De is directed by Venky Atluri and bankrolled by Naga Vamsi under the banner Sithara Entertainments. Keerthy Suresh is sharing screen space with Nithiin in this flick.

Recently, Sreeram opted out of a Kangna Ranaut starrer and tweeted: “Had to reject a film as it had Kangana Ranaut as the lead. Deep down I felt uneasy and explained my stand to the makers and they were understanding. Some times its only abt what feels right . Wishing them all the best (sic).”

To this Kangna had replied, “I missed the opportunity to work with a legend like you sir, it’s entirely my loss, I don’t know what exactly made you uneasy about me but I am glad you took the right call, wish you all the best.”

Sreeram has earlier cranked the camera for Kangana Ranaut's debut film in Tamil, Dhaam Dhoom. The film was originally directed by Jeeva. But he passed away before the completion of the film. Hence, Sreeram along with GK Manikandan and Anees Tanveer, took over the film’s direction.

Sreeram’s last film as a cinematographer was Psycho, which he had partly completed and was then taken over by his assistant Tanvir, who was credited as the cinematographer.

Sreeram is an accomplished cinematographer having won several awards in his long career including the National award for Best Cinematography for Nayagan, the prestigious Nandi award instituted by the Andhra Government for Geetanjali, Filmfare Award for Best Cinematographer - South for Alaipaiyuthe.

