Nirav Shah, an established cinematographer in Tamil and Hindi films, is noted to be worked alongside Hollywood director Christopher Nolan in his latest film Tenet (2020).

The news of him being part of Interstellar Director Christopher Nolan's films only makes one think that Nirav Shah is somewhere he belongs to even more. Sci- fi Fans, who caught Tenet last weekend when it released in India, are found to be excited to see the Indian cinematographer's name for additional camera operations when the credits rolled at the end of the film. Tenet was filmed in India for parts of its story in Mumbai which features Dimple Kapadia in a prominent role.

Nolan and his crew filmed at locations such as the Breach Candy Hospital, Cafe Mondegar, Colaba Causeway, Colaba Market, Gateway of India, Grant Road, Royal Bombay Yacht Club, and the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel.

Nirav Shah, who is well known for bringing cinematic aesthetics to the films he usually works on, came to the spotlight when he worked on blockbuster Dhoom (2004). This Chennai born cinematographer went on to collaborate with many unique directors in their noteworthy projects from Lingusamy's Sandakozhi (2005), Vishnuvarthan's Arinthum Ariyamalum (2005) and Pattiyal (2006) to Shankar's 2.0 and Thiagarajan Kumararaja's Super Deluxe (2019). Every film Nirav Shah is part of, he leaves the unique trail to ask who is behind the cinematography of the film. Shah easily grabs one's attention beyond the stories and characters arrest the audiences. His visual language has silently been part of many best works in Kollywood. Be it a small indie film like Kadhalil Sodhapuvadhu Yeppadi (2012) and a grand period film like Madarasapattinam (2010). Nirav makes his mark.

Nirav Shah is currently working on Ajith Kumar's Valimai which is being directed by H Vinoth and produced by Boney Kapoor. He also worked with Ajith's Kireedam,Billa and recent release Nerkonda Paarvai. He also has Sivakarthikeyan's Ayalaan Directed by R Ravi Kumar, Ayalaan is a comedy adventure between an alien and a human being. Reports are that the hero will be seen playing three roles in this flick and Rakul plays an astronomer .

Nirav is also reported to be working on Thupparivalan 2, a detective thriller, the sequel of the same name film, which is being directed by the actor Vishal himself. In telugu Nirav shah was recently brought on board for Nani's next titled Shyama Singa Roy which has a Kolkata backdrop.