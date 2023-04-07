Accused in Kerala train arson attack admitted to hospital after arrest

Shahrukh Saifi, the main accused in the case, was diagnosed with jaundice at the Kozhikode Medical College hospital and will be under treatment for a few days.

The man accused of setting ablaze fellow passengers on a moving train in Kerala was diagnosed with jaundice on Thursday, April 6, a day after he was arrested in Maharashtra. Shahrukh Saifi, the main accused in the train attack case, was examined at the Kozhikode Medical College hospital and will be under treatment for a few days. He was admitted to the hospital after permission from ADGP MR Ajithkumar, the chief of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case. Saifi (24) will undergo treatment in a special cell in the hospital.

Saifi was taken into custody by the Maharashtra policeâ€™s Anti-Terror Squad from Ratnagiri and was later handed over to a three-member team of the Kerala police. Saifi, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, worked as a migrant labourer in the construction sector in Keralaâ€™s Kozhikode. On Sunday, April 2, he was seen boarding the D1 coach of the Alappuzha-Kannur Express , sprinkling petrol inside and setting fire to it. Two passengers suffered critical burn injuries, while three people â€” including a two-year-old, died while jumping off the train to avoid the attack.

The victims have been identified as Rahmath, her niece â€” two-year-old Zahara â€” and a man named Naufeeq. Both Rahmath and Naufeeq are natives of Mattannur in Kannur. Zahra and Rahmat were on their way to the childâ€™s maternal home in Kannurâ€™s Mattannur from her house in Kozhikodeâ€™s Kadalundi. Noufeeq, a dry fish merchant who also worked at a mosque, was returning from a religious event held in Malappuram as part of Ramzan.

