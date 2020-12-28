Accident on Bengaluru airport expressway causes pile-up, nine injured

Traffic on the airport expressway was disrupted for more than 30 minutes as police arrived on the spot to help shift the injured persons to a hospital.

Nine people sustained injuries after an accident which involved four cars on the Kempegowda International Airport elevated expressway in Bengaluru on Sunday morning. While one of the cars was a cab, three others were private vehicles. The accident took place at Kodigehalli bypass around 7.15 am on Sunday. According to the traffic police, the driver who was heading to the city lost control of the cab, jumped the median and toppled. Three cars going towards the airport hit each other while trying to avoid crashing into the cab.

Traffic on the airport expressway was disrupted for more than 30 minutes as police arrived on the spot to help shift the injured persons to hospitals and clear mangled vehicles.

A crane was used to lift and shift three cars blocking the road. The people in the cars sustained injuries while the driver in the cab is being treated for hairline fractures on his hands and legs. Police said that the cab driver was driving at 100 km per hour.

The accident came on the same day that five persons were killed after a government bus hit a cruiser in Chitradurga. The cruiser had 22 daily wage labourers returning to Bengaluru from Raichur after voting in the first phase of the Gram Panchayat elections when a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus hit the cruiser from the opposite direction on the road.

A week ago, the city was jolted by two separate incidents in which drunk triple riders crashed into parked vehicles. Four men involved in the accidents lost their lives including a football coach in the city.