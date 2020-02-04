Accenture opens innovation hub in Hyderabad

Accenture on Tuesday opened a new innovation hub in Hyderabad, where clients can co-innovate with the company by ideating, rapidly prototyping and then scaling products and services for the digital economy.

One of the highlights of this innovation hub is that it houses Accenture's first Nano Lab in the Asia-Pacific region, offering clients a window into the latest breakthroughs in applied research from Accenture Labs worldwide.

The Nano Lab showcases uses for a range of advanced technologies including Artificial Intelligence (AI), extended reality and security, and allows clients to connect with researchers located in Accenture Labs globally through immersive sessions and workshops.

"Our research shows that organisations are struggling to achieve their innovation goals, due to the lack of an enterprise-wide strategy for technology investments and adoption," Bhaskar Ghosh, Group Chief Executive, Accenture Technology Services, said in a statement.

"Through our leading advanced technology capabilities, we help clients scale their technology investments and bridge the innovation achievement gap," Ghosh said.

The facility is spread over 300,000 square feet, Accenture said. It is expected to house 2000 professionals with expertise across varied industries and advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, extended reality, automation and blockchain, according to the company.

This is the company's second such facility in India after Bengaluru.

The innovation hub in Hyderabad will join others in Bengaluru; Recife and Sao Paulo in Brazil; Toronto in Canada; Shenzhen, China; Helsinki, Finland; Tokyo; Zurich; Perth, Australia; Singapore; and 11 Innovation Hubs in the United States, including Atlanta; Boston; Chicago; Detroit; Houston; New York; San Francisco; Seattle; and Washington, D.C., to seamlessly bring the best of Accenture's innovations to clients across geographies and industries.

