ACB officials raid BDA ‘gardener’ in Bengaluru, unearth property worth crores

Sources in the ACB told PTI that he had three houses, prime plots in Bengaluru and agricultural and commercial land in Channapatna and Mysuru worth several crore rupees.

news Corruption

Officials of the Karnataka Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) were in for a surprise on Friday, June 18, when they unearthed the wealth of Shivalingaiah, a gardener in the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA). Sources in the ACB told PTI that he had three houses, five prime plots in Bengaluru, agricultural and commercial land in Channapatna in Ramanagara district and Mysuru worth several crore rupees. He was also reported to own three cars, several two-wheelers besides other movable assets.

Deccan Herald reported that Shivalingaiah was a gardener only on paper and had been working as an inspector under an assistant executive engineer for a few years now, and was due to retire soon. The Times of India reported that when the ACB descended on his duplex house in Banashankari at 5.30 am, Shivalingaiah initially refused to open the door and urged the officials to return. However, after the ACB officials pointed out that they had a warrant from a court, Shivalingaiah opened the door.

"On the basis of an information report by sources, under the supervision of Superintendent of ACB, Bengaluru City Division, three teams consisting of 15 officers and staff have conducted searches at three places simultaneously," the ACB said.

Over 300 ACB sleuths swooped down on 21 officials at 80 locations over suspicion that they have amassed assets disproportionate to their known sources of income, ACB authorities said on Friday. The exercise started early in the morning on Friday. The officials found valuables, high-end vehicles, and cash, besides investment documents, sources in the ACB said.

Those who were raided include engineers in the Irrigation department, public works department and Rural Development and Panchayat Raj. A police inspector, District Registrar in the office of the Inspector General of Registration, Road Transport Officer, a Project Director of the Nirmithi Kendra, Panchayat Grade-2 secretary in Gadag district and assistant comptroller in the veterinary department were also among those whose premises were raided.

