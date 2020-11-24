ACB conducts raids in connection with corruption case of KAS officer Dr Sudha

On November 7, the ACB had raided Dr Sudhaâ€™s property and seized large quantities of gold, Rs 10 lakh in cash and an SUV vehicle.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Tuesday morning conducted fresh search operations at six locations in connection with a disproportionate asset case against a Karnataka Administrative Service officer in the state. The ACB said this was a follow up of recent raids conducted at the properties belonging to Dr B Sudha, the administrator of the Information Technology and Biotechnology Department. According to officials, the raids were conducted at the residences of her associates in Bengaluru: two residences located in Bheemanakuppe in Kengeri, one house each in NGEF Layout in Malathahalli, Ramasandra (outside Bengaluru city limits), KK Layout and Bhamanakuppe.

In the first raids that were conducted on November 7 at Dr Sudhaâ€™s property, the ACB had seized large quantities of gold, Rs 10 lakh in cash and an SUV vehicle. Dr Sudha was formerly working in the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) as a Special Land Acquisition Officer. According to the investigating officers, Dr B Sudha amassed the bullion allegedly by accepting bribes while she was working in the BDA.

The ACB alleged that Dr Sudha and her husband accepted bribes while settling various land acquisition deals via middlemen. Officers at that time had told that she had amassed properties worth crores from unaccounted income from her illegal activities. Officials said this included five bungalows, gold and unaccounted cash.

At the time, searches were conducted at her bungalows located in Bengaluru, Mysuru and Udupi. She was earlier under the scrutiny of the Lokayukta, too, following allegations of corruption.

ACB said that they suspect her astronomical gains were due to bribes paid to her for transfer of agricultural land for the purpose of constructing residential layouts in Bengaluru.

ACB sources said that Sudha, who was in the know of the sites up for acquisition, would inform her associates and relatives, who then would allegedly create fake documents and apply for purchasing these properties. They were then sold for a price lesser than the prevailing market price

The ACB has registered a case against Dr B Sudha under section 13(b) (if a public servant habitually accepts any valuable thing in any proceeding or business transaction) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.