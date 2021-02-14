Wait for HL Academics, activists demand Disha’s release, calls arrest ‘extra-judicial abduction’ (84) Blurb: Disha Ravi, 21-year-old Bengaluru climate activist has been sent to 5 days police custody by a Delhi court on Sunday.
Stop targeting India's youth and environmental activists
News that Disha Ravi, a young woman and climate activist from Bengaluru, has been “picked up” - in what is referred to as a “closely guarded operation” of the Delhi police - is highly disturbing both for what appears to be its illegal nature and for the over-reaction of the State that it represents. Earlier today, Disha was remanded to police custody for five days.
Young environmental activists, that the country should be proud of, are the latest victims of the Centre’s continuing efforts to delegitimize the ongoing farmers' protest and the nationwide solidarity it has generated. Disha has reportedly been picked up for sharing an advocacy toolkit inviting solidarity with the farmers’ protests outside Delhi, which was shared by noted teen climate change activist Greta Thunberg.
Delhi Police’s actions are all the more sinister because the 21-year old was taken to Delhi from Bengaluru with no disclosure about her whereabouts, not even to her parents, an action that can be termed extra-judicial abduction.
Delhi Police’s disregard for the rule of law is no secret. However, this action against an individual without following the due process of law, and in clear violation of norms for arrests and detentions laid down by the Supreme Court, reflects absolute contempt for constitutional principles. The act of criminalising young people for extending solidarity to a struggle that resonates with their own aspirations for a healthy and secure future, strikes as a new low.
From the controversial Draft Environmental Impact Assessment Notification 2020 and in advancing laws that has drawn farmers’ across India to protest, the wider public is becoming increasingly aware of the Union Government’s tendency to put corporate interests over the well-being and future of the nation. It is also becoming increasingly clear that the current actions of the Central Government are diversionary tactics to distract people from real issues like the ever-rising cost of fuel and essential items, the widespread unemployment and distress caused due to the lockdown without a plan, and the alarming state of the environment..
The grave state of India's environment is evident from the recent Uttarakhand disasters and the floods across Western Ghats, the Ganges and Brahmaputra. In attending to this disastrous state of affairs, the Government needs to reach out to India’s youth, not attack them.
India should count itself fortunate that conscientious young Indians are actively engaged with shaping their futures in the face of ecological catastrophes. Aware that the government policies are hurting millions and harming the environment, these youngsters are exercising their constitutional rights and performing their fundamental duties by systematically holding the government accountable.
The Government’s heavy-handedness are clearly focused on terrorising and traumatising these brave young people for speaking truth to power, and amounts to teaching them a lesson. A confident Government must appreciate this resilience of our youth and hold open dialogues with them across the country. The current actions of the Indian Government, instead, amount to gagging democracy itself.
As people involved in various campaigns for environmental and social justice, and as citizens who believe it is our sacred responsibility to hold governments to account, we invite the government to treat multiple serious ecological/climate, economic and social crises we now suffer from with the full attention they deserve.
We call on the Indian Government to take India’s youth into confidence, understand their concerns about their future, and work with them to safeguard our environment and strengthen institutions of democratic decision making.
We demand that Disha Ravi be immediately released and assisted to get back home to resume her life.
1. Ashish Kothari, Kalpavrish, Pune
2. Nityanand Jayaraman, Write and Activist, Chennai
3. Leo F. Saldanha, Environment Support Group, Bangalore
4. M. J. Vijayan, New Delhi
5. Meera Sanghamitra, National Alliance of Peoples Movement (NAPM)
6. Soumya Dutta, Bharat Jan Vigyan Jatha (BJVJ)
7. Arundhati Dhuru
8. Sandeep Pandey
9. Kavita Krishnan, AIPWA
10. Ramnarayan K., Munsiari, Uttarakhand
11. A C Michael, Former Member of Delhi Minorities Commission
12. Evita Das, PIPFPD and NAPM (Delhi)
13. Veena Padmanabhan, Gurgaon
14. Nisha Biswas
15. Shripad Dharmadhikary, Manthan Adhyayan Kendra, Pune
16. Sahana Subramanian, Bangalore
17. Simar Kohla, Founder, Lifetide - Collective for water sustainability and Justice
18. Anuradha Banerji, Independent Researcher, New Delhi.
19. Benny Kuruvilla, Researcher, New Delhi
K. Sajaya, Independent journalist, Social Activist, Hyderabad
20. Amani Ponnaganti, Researcher, Bengaluru
21. G. Sundarrajan, Poovulagin Nanbargal
22. T. M. Krishna, Singer, Writer, Activist
23. S.P. Udayakumaran, Pachai Thamizhagam Katchi, Green Tamil Nadu Party
24. Richa Singh, Sangtin kisan majdoor sangthan Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh
25. Joe Athialy, Centre for Financial Accountability, New Delhi
26. Karthik G, Chennai Climate Action Group, Chennai
27. Adv Purnima Upadhyay, Amaravati, Maharashtra
28. Shalini Gera, Advocate, High Court of Chhattisgarh at Bilaspur
29. Khalida Parveen, Social activist, Hyderabad
30. Dr. Bittu K R, Associate Professor of Biology and Psychology, Ashoka University
31. Narasimha Reddy Dhonti, Hyderabad
32. Paschim Banga Khet Majoor Samity, West Bengal
33. Shramajivi Mahila Samity, West Bengal
34. Dr Akhileshwari Ramagoud, Academic and Independent Journalist
35. M.Yuvan - Writer, Naturalist, Activist - Chennai Climate Action Group
Sushmita, Mumbai
36. Kamayani Bali Mahabal, Feminist and Human Rights Activist
37. Rinchin, Writer, Chattisgarh
38. Punjab Womens Collective
39. Padmaja Shaw, Rtd. Professor, Osmania University
40. Karthik Ranganathan, Engineer, Bangalore
41. Amit Kumar, Delhi Solidarity Group, New Delhi
42. Suma Josson, Film maker
43. Siddharth K J, Independent Researcher, Bengaluru
Nikita Naidu, Hyderabad
44. Arundhati Ghosh, Cultural Professional, Bangalore
45. Manoj Pande
46. Abhayraj Naik, Visiting Faculty, Azim Premji University, Bangalore
47. Mari Marcel Thekaekara, Gudalar, TN
48. Sujatha Padmanabhan, Chennai
49. Anil Varghese, Delhi Solidarity Group
50. Ramanand Wangheilakpa, Secy, Chingmeirong Maning leikai Singlup and Exe.Dir, Indigenous Perspectives,Manipur
51. Chirag Dhara, Mumbai, India
52. Ashik Krishnan, Co-Creator, Travellers' University
53. Sridhar Radhakrishnanm Environmentalist, Kerala Paristhithi Aikya Vedhi
54. Tara Murali, Architect, Chennai
55. Akshay Chettri, Pune
56. Om Prakash Singh, Chennai
57. Jaya Iyer Delhi, bhumi ka
58. Rajeswari S Raina
59. Madhu Sarin, Chandigarh
60. Shalmali Guttal, Karnataka
61. Eric Pinto
62. Cassandra Nazareth/ Mumbai
63. Neelam Ahluwalia, (NCR resident)
64. Ammu Abraham
65. Terence Fernandes
66. Aysha, Right to Food Campaign
67. Dr.G.Vijay, School of Economics, University of Hyderabad
68. Sheila Kapur
69. Manasi Pingle, Bangalore
70. Nishant Bangera, Thane, Muse Foundation
71. Dunu Roy, Hazards Centre, New Delhi
72. Yash Marwah, Let India Breathe
73. Amrita Bhattacharjee
74. Nachiket Udupa, Delhi
75. Smruthi Ananth, Azim Premji University, Bengaluru
76. Dr.S.G.Vombatkere
77. Anand Kulkarni, Development professional, ex Gandhi Fellow and IIT Guwahati
78. Nisha Shetty,
79. Sushant Bali, Mumbai
Stop targeting India's youth and environmental activists
News that Disha Ravi, a young woman and climate activist from Bengaluru, has been “picked up” - in what is referred to as a “closely guarded operation” of the Delhi police - is highly disturbing both for what appears to be its illegal nature and for the over-reaction of the State that it represents. Earlier today, Disha was remanded to police custody for five days.
Young environmental activists, that the country should be proud of, are the latest victims of the Centre’s continuing efforts to delegitimize the ongoing farmers' protest and the nationwide solidarity it has generated. Disha has reportedly been picked up for sharing an advocacy toolkit inviting solidarity with the farmers’ protests outside Delhi, which was shared by noted teen climate change activist Greta Thunberg.
Delhi Police’s actions are all the more sinister because the 21-year old was taken to Delhi from Bengaluru with no disclosure about her whereabouts, not even to her parents, an action that can be termed extra-judicial abduction.
Delhi Police’s disregard for the rule of law is no secret. However, this action against an individual without following the due process of law, and in clear violation of norms for arrests and detentions laid down by the Supreme Court, reflects absolute contempt for constitutional principles. The act of criminalising young people for extending solidarity to a struggle that resonates with their own aspirations for a healthy and secure future, strikes as a new low.
From the controversial Draft Environmental Impact Assessment Notification 2020 and in advancing laws that has drawn farmers’ across India to protest, the wider public is becoming increasingly aware of the Union Government’s tendency to put corporate interests over the well-being and future of the nation. It is also becoming increasingly clear that the current actions of the Central Government are diversionary tactics to distract people from real issues like the ever-rising cost of fuel and essential items, the widespread unemployment and distress caused due to the lockdown without a plan, and the alarming state of the environment..
The grave state of India's environment is evident from the recent Uttarakhand disasters and the floods across Western Ghats, the Ganges and Brahmaputra. In attending to this disastrous state of affairs, the Government needs to reach out to India’s youth, not attack them.
India should count itself fortunate that conscientious young Indians are actively engaged with shaping their futures in the face of ecological catastrophes. Aware that the government policies are hurting millions and harming the environment, these youngsters are exercising their constitutional rights and performing their fundamental duties by systematically holding the government accountable.
The Government’s heavy-handedness are clearly focused on terrorising and traumatising these brave young people for speaking truth to power, and amounts to teaching them a lesson. A confident Government must appreciate this resilience of our youth and hold open dialogues with them across the country. The current actions of the Indian Government, instead, amount to gagging democracy itself.
As people involved in various campaigns for environmental and social justice, and as citizens who believe it is our sacred responsibility to hold governments to account, we invite the government to treat multiple serious ecological/climate, economic and social crises we now suffer from with the full attention they deserve.
We call on the Indian Government to take India’s youth into confidence, understand their concerns about their future, and work with them to safeguard our environment and strengthen institutions of democratic decision making.
We demand that Disha Ravi be immediately released and assisted to get back home to resume her life.
1. Ashish Kothari, Kalpavrish, Pune
2. Nityanand Jayaraman, Write and Activist, Chennai
3. Leo F. Saldanha, Environment Support Group, Bangalore
4. M. J. Vijayan, New Delhi
5. Meera Sanghamitra, National Alliance of Peoples Movement (NAPM)
6. Soumya Dutta, Bharat Jan Vigyan Jatha (BJVJ)
7. Arundhati Dhuru
8. Sandeep Pandey
9. Kavita Krishnan, AIPWA
10. Ramnarayan K., Munsiari, Uttarakhand
11. A C Michael, Former Member of Delhi Minorities Commission
12. Evita Das, PIPFPD and NAPM (Delhi)
13. Veena Padmanabhan, Gurgaon
14. Nisha Biswas
15. Shripad Dharmadhikary, Manthan Adhyayan Kendra, Pune
16. Sahana Subramanian, Bangalore
17. Simar Kohla, Founder, Lifetide - Collective for water sustainability and Justice
18. Anuradha Banerji, Independent Researcher, New Delhi.
19. Benny Kuruvilla, Researcher, New Delhi
K. Sajaya, Independent journalist, Social Activist, Hyderabad
20. Amani Ponnaganti, Researcher, Bengaluru
21. G. Sundarrajan, Poovulagin Nanbargal
22. T. M. Krishna, Singer, Writer, Activist
23. S.P. Udayakumaran, Pachai Thamizhagam Katchi, Green Tamil Nadu Party
24. Richa Singh, Sangtin kisan majdoor sangthan Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh
25. Joe Athialy, Centre for Financial Accountability, New Delhi
26. Karthik G, Chennai Climate Action Group, Chennai
27. Adv Purnima Upadhyay, Amaravati, Maharashtra
28. Shalini Gera, Advocate, High Court of Chhattisgarh at Bilaspur
29. Khalida Parveen, Social activist, Hyderabad
30. Dr. Bittu K R, Associate Professor of Biology and Psychology, Ashoka University
31. Narasimha Reddy Dhonti, Hyderabad
32. Paschim Banga Khet Majoor Samity, West Bengal
33. Shramajivi Mahila Samity, West Bengal
34. Dr Akhileshwari Ramagoud, Academic and Independent Journalist
35. M.Yuvan - Writer, Naturalist, Activist - Chennai Climate Action Group
Sushmita, Mumbai
36. Kamayani Bali Mahabal, Feminist and Human Rights Activist
37. Rinchin, Writer, Chattisgarh
38. Punjab Womens Collective
39. Padmaja Shaw, Rtd. Professor, Osmania University
40. Karthik Ranganathan, Engineer, Bangalore
41. Amit Kumar, Delhi Solidarity Group, New Delhi
42. Suma Josson, Film maker
43. Siddharth K J, Independent Researcher, Bengaluru
Nikita Naidu, Hyderabad
44. Arundhati Ghosh, Cultural Professional, Bangalore
45. Manoj Pande
46. Abhayraj Naik, Visiting Faculty, Azim Premji University, Bangalore
47. Mari Marcel Thekaekara, Gudalar, TN
48. Sujatha Padmanabhan, Chennai
49. Anil Varghese, Delhi Solidarity Group
50. Ramanand Wangheilakpa, Secy, Chingmeirong Maning leikai Singlup and Exe.Dir, Indigenous Perspectives,Manipur
51. Chirag Dhara, Mumbai, India
52. Ashik Krishnan, Co-Creator, Travellers' University
53. Sridhar Radhakrishnanm Environmentalist, Kerala Paristhithi Aikya Vedhi
54. Tara Murali, Architect, Chennai
55. Akshay Chettri, Pune
56. Om Prakash Singh, Chennai
57. Jaya Iyer Delhi, bhumi ka
58. Rajeswari S Raina
59. Madhu Sarin, Chandigarh
60. Shalmali Guttal, Karnataka
61. Eric Pinto
62. Cassandra Nazareth/ Mumbai
63. Neelam Ahluwalia, (NCR resident)
64. Ammu Abraham
65. Terence Fernandes
66. Aysha, Right to Food Campaign
67. Dr.G.Vijay, School of Economics, University of Hyderabad
68. Sheila Kapur
69. Manasi Pingle, Bangalore
70. Nishant Bangera, Thane, Muse Foundation
71. Dunu Roy, Hazards Centre, New Delhi
72. Yash Marwah, Let India Breathe
73. Amrita Bhattacharjee
74. Nachiket Udupa, Delhi
75. Smruthi Ananth, Azim Premji University, Bengaluru
76. Dr.S.G.Vombatkere
77. Anand Kulkarni, Development professional, ex Gandhi Fellow and IIT Guwahati
78. Nisha Shetty,
79. Sushant Bali, Mumbai