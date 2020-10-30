ABVP supports Dr Subbiah's appointment to AIIMS Madurai board

The ABVP has blamed the DMK and allies of targeting Subbiah, DMK retorted that a man like him does not deserve to be on the Board of AIIMS.

news Controversy

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has welcomed the appointment of Dr Subbiah Shanmugam, a surgical oncologist and National President of the ABVP, as the board member of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Madurai on Friday. Dismissing the condemnation received for his appointment, the ABVP alleged that DMK and its allies have made a controversy out of the appointment using a complaint of harassment against him, that has been 'resolved'.



Dr Subbiah was recently in the news after a Chennai woman's family accused him of urinating on her door and throwing garbage in front of her apartment. Her nephew initially gave a complaint but later withdrew citing pressure. The complainant said that the doctor was harassing the woman after a minor argument over a car parking. The family had CCTV footage of a man peeing on the door, but the doctor claimed that it was doctored.



However, in a letter by ABVP, the Central Working Committee L Karthikeyan, State Secretary G Perumal and Nation Executive Member C Dhilipan said that Dr Subbiah has several feathers in his academic, research and surgical career. He has also been recognized by European Journal for significant contributions during the pandemic.



“To malign his illustrious career and to derail the developmental activities in establishing AIIMS-Madurai, some of the social elements want to create unrest and hence unnecessarily drags personal issues into the professional carrier of a renowned cancer surgeon,” the release said.



The ABVP accused DMK of unruly behavior that caused damage to the doctor's reputation and disturbed his family. The ABVP also condemned DMK and its allies “for disrupting the appointment of a person with all academic credentials and who hails from a backward community”.



Commenting on the ABVP's statement, spokesperson of the DMK and legal practitioner Saravanan Annadurai said that the ABVP was trivializing an issue of harassment and Dr Subbiah who has behaved in such a manner to a woman does not deserve this post.



“When allegations are made against the Opposition parties, the BJP latches on to it and goes on a vilification campaign. But this is an allegation that needs no proof that is already available on social media,” he said. Saravanan was referring to the CCTV footage.



He said that political parties and the public should help the woman register a complaint. "Everybody has to intervene and a FIR should be registered. A complaint has to be taken on file. This is the kind of influence used by the ABVP, RSS and BJP in the state of Tamil Nadu,” he alleged.