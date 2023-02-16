ABVP accused of shouting ‘Goli Maaron Saalon Ko’ at Muslim students at Hyderabad Uni

The Muslim Students Federation alleged that the ABVP students attempted to physically attack the students, but it was thwarted by the security personnel of the University.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing associated to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) allegedly made hate slogans such as “Go to Pakistan”' and “Goli Maaro Saalon Ko” against Muslims students belonging to the Muslim Students Federation (MSF) in University of Hyderabad on Wednesday, February 15, during a Union General Body Meeting.

Following the ruckus, the meeting was cancelled. The MSF, which is the student front of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), alleged that the ABVP students attempted to physically attack the students, but it was thwarted by the security personnel of the University.

In the Union General Body Meeting, the outgoing Students’ Union will submit their union report, following which the Union will be dissolved and the process to conduct fresh Students’ Union election will commence. According to the MSF students, who are part of the outgoing Students’ Union, the ABVP students disrupted the proceedings of the meeting. Sensing trouble, the meeting was called off and the Union was dissolved.

However, the Students’ Union members continued to present their report amid slogans and chaos.

“As we were leaving the amphitheater, the ABVP students tried to physically assault us from behind. But their attempts were foiled by the security personnel present there. However, they made slogans against us saying, ‘Go to Pakistan’ and ‘Goli Maaro Saalon Ko,’ alleged president of MSF, Muhsin Bin Mustafha.

Muhsin also alleged that the University’s security personnel showed bias during the ruckus. “We also condemn the inaction and bias of the university security as they intimidated us and portrayed us as outsiders. We are going to bow down for such hate and intimidation,” the MSF said in its statement.

The ABVP in a statement said that they raised objections to the proceedings claiming that the Student’s Union president Abhishek Nandan, was no longer a student of the campus, and not eligible to participate in the meeting. “By university law, he is unauthorised to speak at the GBM. ABVP karyakartas rightly pointed it out and asked the union to assign either the vice president or the general secretary to address the students on behalf of them. But, these traitors who were waiting for an opportunity to unleash violence found this as an opportunity and started abusing and manhandling the karyakartas,” they claimed.



