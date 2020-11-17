Abundant rainfall in Telangana improves ground water levels in the state

The water levels during the month of October 2020, when compared to the decadal average of October (2010-2019), shows a rise in 543 mandals and a fall in 46 mandals.

news Water

Several parts of Telangana, a state which sees people depend on water tankers during the summer, received abundant rainfall this year, which has also increased the groundwater levels. Out of a total of 33 districts, 27 received excess rainfall and six districts received normal rainfall. Not even one district received deficit rainfall. During the water year 2020-2021 (up to October 31, 2020), Telangana has received 53% excess rainfall â€” 1249.2 mm was received as against 816 mm, which is the normal rainfall during the same period.

The state average water level during October 2020 is 4.22 metres below ground level (m bgl) as compared to 7.92 m bgl during the same period in 2019, showing a rise of 3.7 metres. In terms of kms, as compared to September 2020, there is a decrease in deep water levels (>20m) by around 1,019 sq km.

The water levels during the month of October 2020 when compared with the decadal average of October (2010-2019) shows a rise in 543 mandals and a fall in 46 mandals. Out of the total of 543 mandals where a rise was recorded, 455 mandals have recorded more than two metres rise in water levels in the districts of Pedappally, Nirmal, Jagitial, Sircilla, Warangal Urban, Warangal Rural, Karimnagar, Siddipet, Suryapet, Jangaon, Kamareddy, Yadadri, Mahbubnagar etc.

The fall in water levels, more than two meters, was recorded in 17 mandals falling in the western part of Nizamabad, Sangareddy, western part of Bhupalpally, southern part of Medak etc.

The dynamic change in groundwater storage during the season is estimated at 771 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) in comparison with the water levels upto October 2020. During the month of October, there is a net increase of around 149 TMC in ground water.

If youâ€™re wondering how all these levels are monitored â€” the government of Telangana is monitoring the changes in groundwater regime on a monthly basis continuously through a network of 1,278 monitoring stations in the state. They use 1,025 piezometers and 253 dug wells as monitoring stations.

The maximum rise in water level of 21.96 m during October 2020 with reference to the decadal mean of October (2010 to 2019) was recorded at Veldanda village and mandal of Nagarkurnool district. The maximum fall in water level of 20.52 m was at Kondapur village and mandal of Sangareddy district.

READ: Pawan Kalyanâ€™s Janasena Party all set to contest in Hyderabad Municipal elections