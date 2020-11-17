Pawan Kalyan’s Janasena Party all set to contest in Hyderabad Municipal elections

The party has started collecting biodata from the interested party people.

The Janasena Party is all set to contest in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections this year. The party has officially made the announcement via its social media handles on Tuesday. Janasena is a party founded by actor and politician Pawan Kalyan. According to the announcement made by the State Election Commission on Tuesday morning, the GHMC polls are scheduled to be held on December 1, 2020.This is also the second time that the party will be contesting in an election in Telangana. For Loksabha elections, they had one candidate from Telangana in 2019. During the assembly polls in 2019, the Jana Sena contested 140 seats in Andhra Pradesh, but none in Telangana. The party won from just one seat (Razole) and was able to garner only 6.7% vote share in AP.

The party in an official note stated, “A decision to participate in the GHMC elections has been taken after a proposal from the young cadre of the Janasena party. There have already been certain meetings at the various committee levels regarding this issue and we are reviewing our activities at the ground level.”

It was added that the party has been receiving quite a few proposals from the ground level party workers, who have been ‘diligently working’ to contest in the upcoming GHMC elections.



The party has also started collecting biodata and other details from the interested candidates to contest in the GHMC elections on Tuesday in Hyderabad, in which party leaders from Telangana and Hyderabad have participated.

As earlier, TNM reported, the GHMC polls will be conducted through ballot boxes and the results will be declared on December 4. The nomination of candidates will be accepted from November 17. The last date for the nomination is November 20. Meanwhile, the nominations will be scrutinised on November 21 and the last date for withdrawing nomination is November 22, as per the schedule given by the State Election Commission.



The GHMC has a total of 74,04,286 voters comprising 38,56,770 male, 35,46,847 female and 669 voters in the ‘others’ category. The corporation has 150 wards and polling will be held in 9,248 centres.

