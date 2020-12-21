Abijeet Duddala announced winner of â€˜Bigg Bossâ€™ Telugu 4

Tollywood star Chiranjeevi was the guest of honour at the finale, and announced the winner of the show.

Flix ENTERTAINMENT

Telugu actor Abijeet Duddala on Sunday emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 4, hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni. He took home the winnerâ€™s trophy and prize money of Rs 25 lakh. The grand finale of the show saw Tollywood star Chiranjeevi as a special guest. Abijeet is known for his debut Telugu film Life is Beautiful, directed by Shekar Kammula. He was considered one of the strongest contestants on this season of Bigg Boss Telugu 4; he was nominated for eviction several times, but eventually won the show through the support of his fans.



The fourth season of Bigg Boss Telugu went on air on September 6 with Surya Kiran, Monal Gajjar, Abijeet Duddala, Lasya Manjunath, Sujatha, Ariyana Glory, Syed Sohel Ryan, Alekhya Harika, Devi Nagavalli, Mehaboob Shaikh, Amma Rajasekhar, Karate Kalyani, Noel Sean, Divi Vadthya, Akhil Sarthak and Gangavva as contestants. As in the third season, Bigg Boss Telugu 4 was also hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni. The five contestants who ended up as finalists in season 4 were Abijeet, Alekhya Harika, Ariyana Glory, Syed Sohel Ryan and Akhil Sarthak.



The evening was kicked off by special performances by Rai Lakshmi, Pranitha Subhash, Mehreen Pirzada and last season's contestant Mehaboob Shaikh. The current season's participants Monal Gajjar, Amma Rajasekhar, Divya Vadhthya, Swathi Deekshith, Saikumar Pampana, Jabardasth Avinash, Gangavva, Sujatha and Karate Kalyani also showed off their dance skills. The evening also had a power-packed performance by music composer S Thaman and his team.



F2 director Anil Ravipudi was also a special guest for the evening. Anil admitted that he has been following Bigg Boss Telugu 4 and said, "Every day, I watch the show with my family." Nagarjuna shared that Mahesh Babu told him, Anil would take breaks between the shooting of his film to watch Bigg Boss Telugu 4. Anil and Mehreen Pirzada had to announce the eviction one finalist, who ended up being Hairka. Anil revealed that his seven-year-old daughter is a big fan of Harika, and had been consistently voting for her.

Chiranjeevi was the special guest for the evening, and he announced the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 4. Before announcing the winner, Chiranjeevi in an interaction with the contestants said that Abijeet's calm and composed nature will take him ahead in his career. He told Sohel that his mannerism and famous dialogues will be used in his films, and in return, Sohel requested Chiranjeevi to support him when he releases his own film. Chiranjeevi also praised Mehaboob and said, "You remind me of myself when I was struggling to make my career."



Host Nagarjuna Akkineni announced that the finalist had received 15.65 crore votes, while the finalists of season 3 received eight crore votes. Finally, Nagarjuna and Chiranjeevi announced Abijeet Duddala as the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu season 4, with Akhil as the first runner-up.



Abijeet was awarded the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 trophy, a bike and Rs 25 lakh. After winning the title, Abijeet said, "I never imagined sharing the stage with Telugu film industry's two big stars Nagarjuna and Chiranjeevi. I pay tribute to my audience for their love." Akhil thanked the audience for voting for him and bringing him so far ahead in the show.

(Content provided by Digital Native)