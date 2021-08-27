Abhishek Bachchan back to work in Chennai after 'freak accident'

Abhishek Bachchan underwent a surgery in Mumbai before returning to Chennai to resume the shoot for his upcoming film.

Flix Entertainment

Days after reports of Abhishek Bachchan sustaining an injury during shooting surfaced, the actor took to social media to announce that he has resumed work. He had suffered a hand injury in Chennai on the set of his upcoming film.

Last week, reports said that Abhishek Bachchan had an accident and was being treated at a hospital in suburban Mumbai after his father and veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, and sister-author Shweta Bachchan Nanda were photographed at the medical facility. In an Instagram post on Wednesday night, the 45-year-old actor confirmed that he had a "freak accident" in which he fractured his right hand. He also added that he underwent surgery.

"Had a freak accident in Chennai on the set of my new film last Wednesday. Fractured my right hand. Needed surgery to fix it! So a quick trip back home to Mumbai. Surgery done, all patched-up and casted," Abhishek captioned his post-surgery photo.

The actor thanked fans for their wishes and informed them that he was back to work. "And now back in Chennai to resume work. As they say, the show must go on! And as my father said Mard ko dard nahin hota! (men donâ€™t feel pain). Ok, ok, ok it hurt a little. Thank you all for your wishes and get-well-soon messages," he said, quoting the famous dialogue from his father's 1985 film Mard.

Abhishek was last seen in The Big Bull, a biographical crime drama that was released on streaming platform Disney+Hotstar. He was also seen in Anurag Basu directorial Ludo, which streamed on Over-the-top (OTT) platform Netflix. Abhishek recently completed work on the crime thriller Bob Biswas and comedy-drama Dasvi.

Bob Biswas is directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh and is bankrolled by Red Chillies Entertainment. The film also stars actor Chitrangada Singh in the lead. Dasvi is helmed by debutant filmmaker Tushar Jalota, and stars actors Yami Gautam, Nimrat Kaur and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead.