Abhishek Ambareeshâ€™s next is â€˜Bad Mannersâ€™

Touted to be a complete entertainer, the film will be directed by Suri.

Son of popular Kannada actor couple Ambareesh and Sumalatha, Abhishek Ambareesh debuted with the film Amar a couple of years ago. It turned out to be the perfect launchpad for the young actor. And now there is news about his second project. Titled Bad Manners and to be directed by Suri, it will be a complete entertainer.

The groundwork for this film is on the verge of completion and the shooting will begin in February. Reports say that the team is planning on completing the shooting of the action blocks first and have earmarked locations for this at Sugar City in Mandya. The action sequences will be choreographed by ace stunt master Ravi Verma.

Abhishek, impressed with his role in Bad Manners, has undergone a lot of training to get himself fit for the role, say sources. Suri has etched out a perfect role for Abhishek and the young actor is said to be thrilled to be a part of the film. Actors Tara and Sharath Lohitashwa will be joining the lead star for the first schedule, we hear. The team is yet to finalise the heroine and the rest of the star cast. The technical crew of Bad Manners include Charan Raj for music and Shekar S for cinematography. The film will be produced by Sudheer KM under his banner.

Abhishekâ€™s first film Amar, which released in 2019, was bankrolled under the banner Sandesh Productions. Directed by Nagashekar, Tanya Hope played the female lead in the film. The technical crew comprised Arjun Janya for composing music, Satya Hegde to crank the camera and Sania Sardhariya to design the costumes.

The film had Darshan in a cameo. It was a crucial role that included the â€˜Joruu Paattuâ€™ song sequence. Darshanâ€™s dance with the hero for this Kodava song turned out to be a hit among the audiences. The song is sung by Jassie Gift, with lyrics penned by Kiran Kaverappa. A major portion of Amar was shot in Switzerland.

There were reports that Abhishekâ€™s second film will be bankrolled by popular producer Rockline Venkatesh and directed by Gurudatta Ganiga of Ambi Ning Vayassaytho fame. However, this project is yet to take off.

Director Suriâ€™s last directorial to hit the marquee was Popcorn Monkey Tiger, which released in February 2020. The film starred Dhananjay and Nivedhitha in the lead roles. Sparsha Rekha and Amrutha Iyengar were also part of the star cast. A crime thriller, it had Charan Raj for music and Shekar S for cinematography. The script was written by Amritha K Bhargav and Duniya Suri while the screenplay was also written by Amritha.

(Content provided by Digital Native)