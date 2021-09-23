Abhinav Bindra gifts Neeraj Chopra a pup named 'Tokyo'

In a tweet after the meeting, Chopra said that he took his Olympic medal to meet "its elder sibling" from Beijing.

news Sports

Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra on Wednesday met the country's first-ever individual gold medallist from the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games, Abhinav Bindra, and his family. The javelin star from Haryana got a puppy named 'Tokyo' as a gift from Bindra.

In a tweet after the meeting, Chopra said, Took my Olympic medal to meet its elder sibling from Beijing (Bindra) today. Thank you@Abhinav Bindra sir for your family's warm hospitality and for 'Tokyo' (the puppy) who I will cherish forever, he added.

Bindra said it was a pleasure to meet and interact with India's golden man. "I hope that 'Tokyo' will be a supportive friend and motivate you to get a sibling named Paris (wishing him luck for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games) for him in 2024," he tweeted.

"The two of us agree that the process is the Goal. The process is the Gold. And the Process is most rewarding. Happy to have spent the afternoon with this young Gold Medallist," Bindra said in another tweet.

Neeraj joined Bindra in elite company as India's second individual Olympic gold medalist when he won the javelin final at Tokyo 2020 on August 7. Earlier, Neeraj had won a gold medal in Asian Games and Commonwealth Games in 2018 and was the current national record holder with 88.07m throw. He had also won the gold medal in Junior World Championship and set the U-20 World Record with a throw of 86.48m .

Neeraj Chopra in August said that he has decided to end his 2021 competition season because of 'the packed travel schedule and a bout of illness' upon his return from Tokyo. The javelin thrower took to Instagram to share the news with his fans.

"The packed schedule of travel and a bout of illness has meant I have not been able to resume training since Tokyo and therefore, along with my team, have decided to cut short (my) 2021 competition season to be able to take some time off, recharge and come back stronger for a packed 2022 calendar which includes the World Championships, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games," wrote Neeraj in a lengthy post.