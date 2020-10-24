The APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, based in Thiruvananthapuram, has cancelled a third semester Bachelor of Technology (BTech) supplementary exam on 'Linear Algebra and Complex Analysis'. The decision has been taken because of mass cheating and "examination irregularities from five colleges,” says a statement issued by the University. The question papers were circulated on WhatsApp groups along with answers. However, the University has however not made it clear if the question papers were leaked beforehand.
According to an official statement by the University, students reportedly deceived the invigilators under the guise of the requirement to maintain COVID-19 physical distance during the exams. The invigilators have seized mobile phones and other digital evidence from several students who committed the irregularities.
A decision on calling off the exam was taken by the examination sub-committee of the Syndicate chaired by PRO Vice Chancellor Dr. S Ayoob after a preliminary report submitted by Exam Controller K R Kiron. Irregularities have been reported in five engineering colleges in different districts during the examination held on Friday. It has been found that question papers were photographed using mobile phones brought to the examination halls secretly and this was shared to various WhatsApp groups. Answers to these questions were also found in the group,” the statement says.
The University has directed principles of the affiliated colleges to conduct a detailed investigation into the incidents and submit the reports.
The University will lodge a complaint with the Cyber Cell on the basis of these reports, An urgent meeting of the principals and chief superintendents of examinations of the colleges will be convened soon for the proper conduct of the examinations Vice Chancellor Dr M S Rajasree has said.