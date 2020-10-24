The APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, based in Thiruvananthapuram, has cancelled a third semester Bachelor of Technology (BTech) supplementary exam on 'Linear Algebra and Complex Analysis'. The decision has been taken because of mass cheating and "examination irregularities from five colleges,” says a statement issued by the University. The question papers were circulated on WhatsApp groups along with answers. However, the University has however not made it clear if the question papers were leaked beforehand.

According to an official statement by the University, students reportedly deceived the invigilators under the guise of the requirement to maintain COVID-19 physical distance during the exams. The invigilators have seized mobile phones and other digital evidence from several students who committed the irregularities.