Aashiq Abu’s next is a fantasy flick

The well known director is currently producing the eagerly awaited film 'Halal Love Story'.

Flix Mollyood

Filmmaker Aashiq Abu’s last directorial was the critically acclaimed film Virus, which hit the screens in June last year. The film was based on the Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala that claimed the lives of 17 people. It had a remarkable line-up of stars in the cast including Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali, Parvathy, Rima Kallingal, Soubin Shahir, Tovino Thomas, Rahman, Indrajith Sukumaran, Madonna Sebastian, Remya Nambeeshan, Sharaf U Dheen, Sreenath Bhasi, Revathi, Joju George, Basil Joseph, Sudheesh and Vettukili Prakash.

It was scripted by Mushin Parari, Suhas and Sharfu. National Award-winning cinematographer Rajeev Ravi cranked the camera for this venture with Sushin Shyam composing the music. The film was edited by Saiju Sreedharan. Aashiq Abu and Rima Kallingal produced the film under the banner OPM.

Ever since this film was released, movie buffs have been waiting for an announcement about his next directorial. While interacting with the media recently, the director spilled the beans about his upcoming project. He confirmed the speculations that it will be a fantasy film scripted by Parari. Earlier, Unni R was on board but now the director revealed that Mushin Parari is in charge of the script. An interesting detail about this film is that Soubin Shahir will be playing Gandharvan in it. Gandharvan is a character that is found in Hindu mythology. Details about the rest of the star cast and crew of this film are expected to be out soon.

Reports are that the film may be titled Devanganangal Kayyizhozhinjha Thaarakam but there is no official word on it.

Aashiq Abu is currently busy producing Halal Love Story alongwith Jesna Ashiim and Harshad Ali under the banner Papaya Films. Directed by Zakaria Muhammed, the film has Joju George, Indrajith Sukumaran, Grace Antony and Sharaff U Dheen playing the main leads. Parvathy will be playing a pivotal role in the film. Halal Love Story is touted to be a comedy entertainer with some political overtones.