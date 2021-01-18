Aari Arjuna emerges winner of â€˜Bigg Bossâ€™ Tamil 4

Aari Arjuna bagged the â€˜Bigg Bossâ€™ winnerâ€™s trophy along with a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh.

Flix ENTERTAINMENT

After 105 days of participating in Bigg Boss Tamil 4, Aari Arjuna emerged as the winner of the show during Sundayâ€™s finale episode. He was presented the trophy along with a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh by host Kamal Haasan. After more than three months of being a part of the show, five contestants-- Aari Arjuna, Balaji Murugadoss, Ramya Pandian, Som Shekar and Rio Raj-- emerged as the finalists. During the finale, Ramya and Som Shekar were evicted early on. Balaji and Rio came in second and third respectively, while Aari bagged the first place.



The episode started with welcoming back all the season 4 contestants and after a chit-chat, Kamal Haasan presented some personalised gifts to each finale contestant. The Bigg Boss Tamil 3 title winner Mugen Rao emerged on stage, showing the winnerâ€™s trophy, and later made an appearance again to announce Som Shekarâ€™s eviction. After a task, Kavin from the previous season announced Ramya's eviction. Later, ex-contestant Sherin entered the house and announced a new task for the three remaining finalists, in which Rio came last.



Kamal also launched his clothing brand 'House of Khaddar' in the finale event of the show. Bigg Boss season 4 contestants including Archana Chandhoke, Velmurugan, Aajeedh, Suchitra and Samyuktha entertained the audience with performances as well.



Aari Arjuna won the Bigg Boss trophy with a 74% vote share. Many times, in the course of the show, Aari was appreciated by Kamal for his honesty. Aari gained favour with the audience for his honest nature, which helped him avoid eviction on several occasions.

After much delay due to COVID-19, Bigg Boss Tamil 4 kicked off on October 4 with 16 contestants-- Sanam Shetty, Balaji Murugadoss, Aari Arjuna, Ramya Pandian, Suresh Chakravarthy, Aranthangi Nisha, Rio Raj, Som Shekar, Jithan Ramesh, Gabriella Charlton, Shivani Narayanan, Aajeedh Khalique, Anitha Sampath, Velmurugan, Rekha Harris and Samyuktha Karthik. Two contestants, Archana and Suchitra, entered the house as wildcard contestants.

(Content provided by Digital Native)