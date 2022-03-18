Is AAP’s entry into Telangana a setback for KCR’s Third Front dream?

While KCR had a plan to reach out to Kejriwal for forging a 'Third Front' his AAP is hoping to enter Telangana' in a big way.

news Politics

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, jubilant over their massive win in Punjab elections, wants to test the political landscape of Telangana for a second time.

This move may become a bitter deal for ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) whose Chief and state CM is bidding to build a non-Congress Third Front against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

According to the AAP’s Telangana leaders, they are focusing on building the party and expanding its cadre base across the state. Though the party was started in 2012 before the reorganisation of Andhra Pradesh, it made electoral debut in 2018 assembly elections by contesting 41 seats out of 119. All the candidates lost their deposits and they could garner only 13,500 votes in total.

Burra Ramu Goud, a senior leader of AAP in Telangana and the party’s Search Committee member, speaking to TNM ,said that they are launching a Padayatra (rally on foot) from April 14 on the eve of the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar. The rally would have "Samajika Telangana" (Social Justice for Telangana). The route of the padayatra is yet to be finalised.

Ramu Goud while ruling out possibilities of AAP joining the coalition led by Chief Minister KCR, said it was pure speculation.”Our leadership neither expressed interest, nor gave any appointment to any TRS leader to negotiate about any front."

Ramu Goud said AAP is committed to corruption-free politics and administration. “We believe that there is scope for an alternative. The Padayatra will change the political equations in the state and more people will join the party," he said.

In the first week of March, KCR's plan to meet Arvind Kejriwal to deliberate on a national-level front to defeat the BJP did not materialise as hoped. He had also reached out to his counterparts in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Maharashtra and the President of NCP.

The AAP’s national leadership has already indicated that their next political arena is Telangana and they would take on the ruling TRS. In a recent press meet, AAP’s south India in-charge and a Delhi MLA Somnath Bharti made a sharp attack on TRS government calling KCR a "messiah of corruption." He also alleged that KCR himself was engaging in corruption while claiming to put an end to it in the state.

Bharti also accused him of wasting thousands of crores from the state treasury. According to Burra Ramu Goud, AAP leadership is of the view that corruption is a major issue in the state. The party believes that there was corruption in the Kaleshwaram irrigation project. AAP has also alleged that there is increase in the wealth of TRS lawmakers and the party is bringing other MLAs into its fold through “corrupt means”.

The party’s state unit is claiming that their party will have brighter prospects in the days to come as several retired IAS and IPS officers are set to join them after Arvind Kejriwal's Telangana visit. Besides the promise to fight corruption, AAP says it would work to improve the quality of education, healthcare and infrastructure in Telangana, which is currently in a “dismal” state.

The TRS on the other hand, is perplexed by the development as they did not see it coming. Party sources however dismissed reports about the aborted meet between Kejriwal and KCR, saying no such meeting was planned as on that day since their leader had health checkups scheduled on that day.

When TNM asked whether AAP figures in their list of parties to be roped in for the Third Front and if they have plans to meet Kejriwal, Ranjith Reddy, a senior leader of TRS and MP representing Chevella, said they are not inviting any party in particular. “We are going to the public, telling them the problems that the country is facing. Whoever wants to join can join,” he said.

When asked about AAP's willingness to venture into the Telangana' politics, the MP said they are free to come and contest elections in Telangana. "When it comes to the national agenda we will shake hands with them, what's wrong with that?" asks Reddy.