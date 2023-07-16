AAP to hold special meeting ahead of Opposition meet in Bengaluru

Earlier, the AAP had stated that they would only attend the Bengaluru opposition meeting once the Congress party clarified its stance on the Union government ordinance.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has called a special Parliamentary Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting to discuss the Opposition meeting scheduled to be held in Bengaluru. This meeting will be held at 4 pm on Sunday, July 16.

"Before the Bengaluru meet, we have called a special PAC meeting," a party source told IANS.

According to the sources, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will also participate in the PAC meeting through video conferencing. The Congress has indicated that they would oppose the Union government Ordinance, prompting AAP Chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to call this meeting.

On June 23, 2023, the initial gathering of 17 opposition parties took place in Patna, Bihar. During this meeting, it was announced that they would collectively contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, with the intention of challenging the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)] leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar hosted the meeting in Patna, which marked the first in a series of discussions aimed at forming a united front among opposition parties to confront the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.