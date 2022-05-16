AAP forges alliance with Twenty20 in Kerala, Arvind Kejriwal addresses meet in Kochi

Twenty20 is a political party in Kerala that is promoted by the Kitex Group.

news Politics

Seeking to spread its wings in Kerala, New Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced his party's political alliance with Twenty20, a political party, promoted by a business group in the southern state, and targeted the mainstream political parties in the state by alleging that they were not interested in providing jobs for the youth. While attending a public meeting organised by Twenty20 that is promoted by the Kitex Group, Kejriwal said the political parties here won't give jobs to the children of this State as they want people who can riot and can spread hooliganism.

Listing out the projects, the AAP chief said the Delhi government has provided jobs to 1.2 million people in the capital. "People of other parties won't give jobs to the children of this State, they won't give education. Why? Because they want people who can riot, who can spread hooliganism. We are decent people, we don't know how to do any of these things and we don't want to indulge in such practices," Kejriwal said. Both the political parties have joined hands and announced the People's Welfare Alliance (PWA) in Kerala.

Addressing the crowd gathered at the Kitex Ground in Kochi, Kejriwal said no one knew Arvind Kejriwal 10 years ago and there was no AAP either. "Now, we have formed a government in New Delhi thrice and Punjab is with us. Do you want a change in Kerala or not," Kejriwal asked. These things happened not because of any magic by Arvind Kejriwal, but due to the grace of God, the Delhi Chief Minister said, pointing his fingers to the sky. "We stand by the truth and that's why we have the grace of God," he said.

He said the party members of AAP are not powerful politicians but ordinary men and women. Kejriwal said people of this country have immense potential to tread towards growth. "We have to now make an alliance of 130 crore Indians and realise our full potential...We believe that the basic tenet of religion is service to society; we are walking on the path shown by God and running a staunch, honest government," Kejriwal said.

He said AAP were faced with 4-5 time MLAs, high-profile politicians and ministers and went up against the late Sheila Dikshit's legacy. "We had inexperienced common people as our MLA candidates, a housewife who ran for the Shalimar Bagh constituency, and defeated an MLA who had held his seat for the past four terms; another was Akhilesh Tripathi, a student, contested the elections from Model Town, who also beat a four-time MLA. In the recent Assembly elections which took place in Punjab, the sitting Chief Minister Charanjit Channi was defeated by a mobile shop technician," Kejriwal said.

He said the political scenario in the country has become extremely petty and tainted and there was no end to corruption and plundering at the hands of those in power. Kejriwal said hooliganism and violence have replaced actual governance in most cases.

"We, at the Aam Aadmi Party on the other hand, simply do not know how to practise such form of dirty politics, neither do we know the ways of hooliganism and incessant corruption. I am very fond of Saboo Sahab, because he is exactly like me in these matters. I have been running the government in Delhi for the past seven years based on principles, following the path that God has laid for us with utmost honesty," he said.

He claimed that electricity was given free of cost to the people of New Delhi and listed the achievements of his government in the capital territory. Kejriwal said he was impressed with the work of Sabu Jacob, the chief of Kitex group in Kerala, and that he was happy to have ties with Jacob's political party. Jacob, who spoke during the event, said all political fronts have deceived the people of Kerala and have not done justice to the people of the state.

"There is free bus service in Delhi for women. Still DTC is in profit. What about KSRTC? It incurs huge losses in crores daily. They are trying to construct the K-Rail. This is a project that wants to just to trouble people and earn commissions. Due to poor public fund management, Kerala may become another Sri Lanka soon," Jacob said. The Kitex group chairman said all public sector enterprises in Kerala were in huge loss. He claimed that there are 40 lakh unemployed youth in Kerala.

Read: Kizhakkambalam Twenty 20: How a corporate group has entered the Kerala Assembly polls