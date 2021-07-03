Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announce divorce after 15 years of marriage

Aamir and Kiran had first gotten acquainted during the shoot of ‘Lagaan’ and got married in 2005.

Bollywood Actor Aamir Khan and director Kiran Rao have announced that they are divorcing after 15 years of being married, which includes their separation period. In a joint statement on Saturday, July 3, the duo said that though they are getting a divorce, they are beginning a “new chapter”, and will continue to co-parent their son, Azad. They also said that they will continue to collaborate in films, Paani Foundation and other projects that they are passionate about.

“In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other. We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does. We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together,” the statement said.

“We will also continue to work as collaborators on films, Paani Foundation, and other projects that we feel passionate about. A big thank you to our families and friends for their constant support and understanding about this evolution in our relationship, and without whom we would not have been so secure in taking this leap. We request our well wishers for good wishes and blessings, and hope that like us - you will see this divorce not as an end, but as the start of a new journey,” the statement concluded, signed by Kiran and Aamir.

Kiran and Aamir first got acquainted on the sets of colonial drama Lagaan, where Kiran was the assistant director and Aamir played the lead actor along with Gracie Singh. The two got married on December 28, 2005. This was Aamir’s second marriage – he was earlier married to Reena Dutta, with whom he has two children– Junaid and Ira Khan.