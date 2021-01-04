Aajeedh Khalique gets evicted from Bigg Boss Season 4 Tamil

Aajeedh is the 11th contestant to get evicted from the season.

Flix Entertainment

Aajeedh Khalique is the eleventh contestant to get evicted from the Bigg Boss Season 4 reality show. In the last week's open nomination housemates Ramya Pandian, Shivani Narayanan, Aajeedh Khalique, Som Shekar and Gabriella Charlton got nominated for eviction and on Sunday Ajeedh got evicted.

It may be noted here that Aajeedh got evicted on the second week itself and as he had won an Eviction free pass through a task, He used it to save himself from the eviction.

Last week, Family visits in Bigg Boss kept things on the verge of a wreck. Monday, began with an open nomination for eviction which led some opinions to crack the bond within the contestants. Aari, as the captain of the house, clashed with Bala for housekeeping chores. Aari's commanding language made Bala uncomfortable to work with. The contestants perceive Aari as the one who only put forth destructive criticism on people and never made effort to build positive relationships or adjust to others' mistakes.

Shivani's mother came into the house as the first parent. She gave a heavy blast to Shivani and expressed her extreme disappointment. Shivani's mother nearly verbally disrupted her daughter's peace of mind by calling her out silent in the game, for spending most of the time with Bala and for never grabbed her space to put forth her opinion to get the spotlight. Bala felt responsible for Shivani's trouble with her mother and felt guilty.

Followed by Shivani's mom, Bala and Som's brother, decorated the house with their presence during the Freeze, Loop and Release task. Gaby, Aajeedh and Ramya's mom also paid a visit to the contestants and expressed their pride for having their daughters playing the game to their best effort. They all talked very high of Aari's game and wished why their kids don't live up to his game.

Rio and Bala noticed how Aari was being praised for his game. They wonder how any of his suppressing comments didn't get the light of the day to the audience and appreciate him. Rio's wife Shruthi's visit is a genuine, heartwarming moment. And Aari's wife and child Riya's visit had made the visits so fulfilling in the house. Riya was adored for her charming wit in that episode. Aari's anger and the behind the back talking of other contestants about Aari worried Aari's wife. Aari assuaged her and assured her that it would be a better game.

Bala and Aari are nominated as the most boring performers of the week for Bala didn't follow Bigg Boss commands consistently and Aari for keeping himself in a closed circle and less involvement to make the game interesting and few other valid reasons. Som, Rio and Aajeedh were chosen as best performers and competed for captaincy. Rio became the next captain.

Bala and Aari involved in a fight for Aari nominated Bala for not showing involvement in the household works and called him lazy. Bala completely lost his cool and threw his mike and pillow in anger. Even when he had a valid argument, his anger didn't let him list the points clearly and ended up taking the heat from Aari. They involved in another fight on Friday night when Bala took the topic when Aari named Bala-Shivani relationship as love. Aari and Rio involved in an argument for Aari not accepting his mistakes when it's pointed out.

In the weekend special episode Kamal addressed all these incidents. He did a deliberate address to Bala's anger and his manner for him to play a better decent game. When the contestants were entitling themselves to think that they are playing a better game than Aari, this weekend meeting with Kamal helped them to sort where things lied. They realised that they were on the wrong side in an argument with Aari. Aajeedh got evicted. And the contestants, even though they seem to smooth things with Aari, they still carry the hurt with them.