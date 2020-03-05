The teaser of the Malayalam film Aaha was released online through the social media handle of one of the icons of Malayalam cinema, Mohanlal. The teaser has grabbed the attention of the movie buffs for its stunning visuals, gripping stunts, and action. Reports have it that the Aaha team had a tough time shooting the film as it was filmed in over 84 locations with 148 technicians and around 6000 artists.

The film, starring Indrajith Sukumaran in the lead role, is currently in the post-production mode and has reached the final stages. Bibin Paul Samuel will be making his directorial debut with Aaha, which is based on the popular sport in Kerala, the tug of war also known as Vadamvali. The film has been inspired by the Aaha Neeloor team that had won 72 of the 73 matches they played in the year 2008.

Tobit Chirayath has scripted Aaha. While Indrajith plays the lead role, it also stars Amit Chakalakkal and Ashwin K Kumar in major roles. Santhy Balachandran plays the female lead. Aaha is produced by Prem Abraham under the banner Zsa Zsa Productions. The technical crew of this film includes Rahul Balachandran for cinematography, and Sayanora Philip and Shiyad Kabeer (background score) as music directors. Aaha is likely to release in April this year.

Indrajith is currently busy with a number of films including Kurup. Wielding the megaphone for Kurup is Srinath Rajendran and Dulquer Salmaan plays the title role in it.

Also, Indrajith will be sharing the screen space with his brother Prithviraj in Ayalvashi. The film will be directed by debutant Irshad Parari, who worked as an assistant director in Prithviraj’s maiden directorial Lucifer.

Besides these films, he has Aadujeevitham, directed by Blessy, in his kitty. It is being bankrolled by K G Abraham under the banner KGA Films.

Content provided by Digital Native