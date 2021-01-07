US Capitol violence: Four dead and 52 arrested after rioting by pro-Trump supporters

The Mayor of Washington DC has announced a curfew order in the city from 6 pm to 6 am.

Four lives have been lost in the violence that took place at the Capitol building on Wednesday in Americaâ€™s capital Washington. The Metropolitan Police Department confirming the deaths said that while one woman was shot, three others died due to "medical emergencies''. 14 DC Police officers too have been reported as injured in the violence.

As pro-Trump protestors stormed the building, attempting to halt the ceremonial counting of the electoral votes, the police were largely outnumbered even as an armed confrontation took place.According to reports in the international media, 52 rioters have been arrested onâ€‰the USâ€‰Capitol grounds.The Trump supporters were said to be trying to storm the lawmakers meeting that is set to certify Joe Biden's recent victory over Trump.

Visuals of vandalism and rioting, scaling of walls have surfaced in the media and social media late on Wednesday night. Muriel Bowser, Mayor of Washington DC on Thursday extended the public emergency for a total of 15 days. The Mayor said "His (Trump) constant and divisive rhetoric led to the upward actions we saw today"

I have issued Mayorâ€™s Order 2021-003, extending the public emergency declared earlier today for a total of 15 days, until and unless provided for by further Mayoral Order. January 7, 2021

Muriel Bowser lashed out at President Trump for inciting the violence while stating that he must be held accountable for the same. She called the incidents of violence as "unprecedented attack on American democracy".

1.6.21 Chief Contee and @MayorBowser provide situational updates https://t.co/Pk5yfs302D â€” DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) January 7, 2021

Meanwhile, the DC Police Department said that they are looking out for five subjects in a vehicle part of the investigation into the shooting.

ALERT: Shooting Investigation at 1300 block of 9th St NW. Lookout is for 5 Subjects in a vehicle.

DO NOT TAKE ACTION CALL 911

Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411 â€” DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) January 7, 2021

The security forces inside the Capitol used tear gas in a four-hour operation to control the rioters. The House as well as the Senate were placed on a lockdown for safety purposes. Soon after the forces took control of the building, the lawmakers resumed the counting process