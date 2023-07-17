Custodial death: Man dies of heart attack at Hyderabad’s Gachibowli police station

According to K Shilpavalli, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Madhapur, Nitish Kumar (32) suffered a heart attack at Gachibowli police station and collapsed. He was given CPR and taken to the hospital, but he did not survive it.

A man, identified as Nitish Kumar (32) from Bihar, died at the Gachibowli police station on Sunday, July 17, allegedly due to a heart attack. The incident has been registered as a custodial death, as Nitish passed away while in police custody after being detained following a clash at a construction site worker's camp.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) K Shilpavalli from Madhapur, the Gachibowli police took Nitish, along with two of his colleagues and two other workers, into custody after receiving information about a clash at the construction site camp. While at the police station, Nitish suffered a heart attack and collapsed. The police administered CPR but were unable to save him. Nitish was then transferred to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

DCP Shilpavalli explained that the decision to keep the three accused in custody was made to prevent potential clashes at the camp and to maintain law and order. She confirmed that the incident was being treated as a custodial death in accordance with the technicalities of the case. The police have initiated an investigation following the guidelines of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC). Nitish's body has been transferred to Gandhi Hospital for postmortem examination.

“Since the death took place inside the police station, it is registered as a custodial death as per the technicalities of the case. We are investigating it as per the NHRC guidelines,” DCP Shilpavalli said.