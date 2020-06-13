97-year-old man recovers from coronavirus in Chennai

Krishna Murti was admitted to the hospital on May 30 after suffering from fever, cough and mild breathlessness.

A 97-year-old man has recovered from the coronavirus following treatment at a private hospital in Chennai on Monday. The man successfully fought the infection and recovered completely, according to the statement issued by Kauvery Hospital.

The statement noted that 97-year-old Krishna Murti was admitted to the hospital on May 30 with complaints of fever, cough and mild breathlessness. One of the oldest survivors of coronavirus in the hospital, Krishna Murti also had comorbid conditions such as hypertension and heart disease.

The statement said that the patient started responding to the treatment and his fever reduced. Subsequently, he also recovered from breathlessness, and his breathing improved.

The patient also started taking his own food before discharge. The patient was later discharged as COVID-19 test results came back negative, the hospital said in the statement.

The Senior Consultant Infectious Diseases Vijayalakshmi Balakrishnan said that she wanted to inform people to not lose hope. She urged people to stay positive, safe and not to be afraid, she added in the statement.

Reports suggest that the 97-year-old man is the oldest patient to have fought coronavirus in Tamil Nadu and the second oldest person in the country to recover from the virus.

Earlier, a 95-year-old woman from Dindugul recovered following treatment at the Karur Government Hospital. The nonagenarian woman also had age-related ailments but fought the coronavirus. Her doctors said that she coped well with the treatment and showed great amounts of confidence. The woman contracted the virus from a neighbour who returned from the Delhi conference but soon recovered.