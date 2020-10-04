'96' stars Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha celebrate the film's second anniversary

The film has since been remade in Telugu and Kannada.

Flix Kollywood

Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha Krishnan starrer 96, one of the most loved Tamil films in recent times, has completed two years. The film which had a terrific run in cinema theatres revolves around two childhood sweethearts who meet 20 years later at a school reunion. Directed Prem Kumar, the film also marks the first time collaboration of Vijay and Trisha and was raved for its representation of love and for its music by Govind Vasantha. The romantic drama which released in 2018 has completed two years of the release on October 4 and the stars took to social media to thank the team.

Vijay Sethupathi took to Twitter sharing a special poster on the occasion. He thanked the director of the film and wrote,

Trisha who shared the anniversary poster of the film wrote,

The film revolves around two childhood sweethearts who meet each other after many years during a school reunion party. What happens thereafter forms the rest of the plot. From the story to the cinematography to the background score to the lead pair's performances, every aspect of 96 has been much appreciated.

96 was remade in Kannada with Bhavana and Ganesh playing the lead roles. The Kannada remake was titled 99 and was directed by Preetam Gubbi. 99 was noted music director Arjun Janya’s 100th film and its cinematography was handled by Santhosh Rai Pathaje. The film was bankrolled under the banner Ramu Enterprises.

The film was also remade in Telugu starring Sharwanand and Samantha Akkineni in lead roles, and was directed by Prem Kumar, who helmed the original as well. Produced by Dil Raju, Govind Vasanthan, who composed music for the original was retained.

Vijay Sethupathi is currently shooting for Jana Gana Mana directed by deepak Sundarrajan, son of veteran actor and director Sundarrajan. Deepak was an associate of well-known director AL Vijay. The film will have Taapsee Pannu as the leading lady and her role will reportedly be the main character. Vijay Sethupathi will be seen in a special role in the film.

He also awaits the release of Thalapathy Vijay's Master directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film was set to hit the screens in April but this did not happen due to the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. Tipped to be a gangster drama, there are rumours that the film will feature Vijay in the role of a college professor with a violent past and Vijay Sethupathi will play the main antagonist.

Trisha’s current acting assignments include the Malayalam movie Ram, in which she shares the screen space with Mohanlal. This Jeethu Joseph directorial has Trisha playing the female lead and she will be seen as a doctor named Vineetha. Besides Ram, Trisha has a slew of films in her kitty including Raangi, which is an action thriller film directed by M Saravanan and produced under the banner of Lyca Productions. The film's music is composed by C Sathya, while cinematography and editing are handled by Shakthi and M Subarak respectively. The other films in her kitty include Sugar which is being directed by Sumanth Radhakrishnan and Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan.

