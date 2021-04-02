‘96’ fame Gowri G Kishan tests positive for the coronavirus

The actor took to social media to inform fans that she has been under quarantine for the past week.

Flix Kollywood

Actor Gouri G Kishan, who rose to fame with her role in Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha starrer 96, recently took to social media to share with fans that she has contracted the coronavirus. The actor shared with fans on Friday that she has been under home quarantine for the past one week. Gouri also added that she is being taken care of and there is nothing worrisome since she is already recuperating.

“Hello Everyone! Writing this to inform all my friends, family and well wishers that I’ve been tested positive for COVID-19 and have been in home quarantine for the past week where I’m being taken good care of. There’s absolutely nothing to worry about, as I’ve been following my doctor’s advice and am getting better,” Gowri shared on Twitter.

Thanking fans for their kind messages, Gouri conveyed that all the messages, wishes and love she has been receiving from fans is helping her recover sooner. “Until then, I’m just gonna hang in there, rest it out and read all your warm wishes because they definitely seem to be working,” Gowri wrote.

The 21-year-old actor became popular after playing the role of Jaanu, the younger version of Trisha’s character in the 2018 movie 96. Her performance in the movie was appreciated by fans and critics alike. She also reprised her role from the original in the Telugu remake of the film. The 2020 Tollywood movie Jaanu starred actors Samantha Akkineni and Sharwanand in lead roles.

Gouri made her Malayalam debut with the 2019 film Margamkali. She was set to make her Malayalam debut with Anugraheethan Antony alongside actor Sunny Wayne but the production of the film got delayed. Gouri awaits the release of Anugraheethan Antony.

Meanwhile, Gouri will be seen in Mari Selvaraj’s upcoming movie Karnan, which stars Dhanush in the lead. She will play a pivotal role in the movie. She also acted in a musical short film titled Maraiyadha Kaneer illai , which was virtually shot at her home. The short film was released by Sony Music South.

She was last seen essaying the role of Savitha in the Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Master.